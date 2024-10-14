A brave cow had a face-off with a cobra, but instead of running, the cow did the unexpected in a TikTok video

The footage of the animal encounter racked up a whopping 4.6 million views on the social media platform

The animal duo sparked jokes and laughter in the comments section from netizens all over the world

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A cow's encounter with a cobra went TikTok viral. Image: @murliwala.sapera

Source: TikTok

When a cow meets a cobra, you’d expect things to get intense, right? Well, one brave cow turned that assumption upside down in a viral TikTok video.

Instead of running from the cobra or getting aggressive, the cow decided to get up close and personal.

Cow vs Cobra

Posted by @murliwala.sapera, the video shows the cow fearlessly approaching the cobra during their face-off.

Just when viewers thought the situation was about to take a dangerous turn, the cow leaned in and started licking the snake like it was no big deal. To everyone’s surprise, the cobra didn’t react aggressively at all!

Animal video goes viral

The video blew up, garnering 4.6 million views and leaving TikTok users both amazed and amused.

Watch the video below:

The clip was captioned “Friends forever,” and the internet was here for it. The comments section exploded with jokes, with people talking about the unlikely BFFs.

See some comments below:

@MacBoyka said:

"Cobra's of these days are not that serious. 😂"

@wond3rr😇 stated:

"Cobra doesn't want this beef. 😂😂"

@Veronica_N posted:

"Cobra's dignity has just been stripped. 😂😂"

@shaynesnypes mentioned:

"Cobra came to fight! The cow said I’m a lover, not a fighter. 😂"

@emtygcom wrote:

"Snakes can sense the adrenaline hormone. So the cow was relaxed, that's why the cobra didn't strike."

@Paulin commented:

"The cobra even got French kissed. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Santos typed:

"That's because the cobra's instincts can tell it that the cow is harmless."

@Kelvin.Kays29 added:

"Cobra shocked at the audacity. 😂"

@user6123256684181 said:

"Never underestimate the power of a kiss."

@MaaFinest🇹🇿❤️

"I will never trust snakes for the rest of my life. 😤💔😂"

Video of Big 5 fight between lions

In another article, Briefly News reported that a wildlife TikTok footage showing three of Africa's Big 5 animals tussling for dominance in the bush has wowed viewers worldwide.

The three-way showdown was between two lionesses, a lone leopard caught in the middle and a herd of elephants. The wildlife video shows a leopard on a treetop fighting a lioness for its impala carcass.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News