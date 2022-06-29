A young man took to social media to show off an image of himself looking handsome on his ID card

Although many people can identify with having a dreadful image of themselves on official documentation, this gent clearly can’t

Twitter user @kwaneIe_ shared the snap and left many South Africans charmed by his good looks good-looking

A young man left South African social media users impressed with his good-looking ID card photo.

Most people expect to take a less-than-appealing photo of themselves on their important documentation, such as an ID book or licence card. However, Twitter user @kwaneIe_ doesn’t have the same problem as he looks quite handsome on his.

Saffas were charmed by a young gents flawless ID card photo.

He posted a photo showing off the official image and all we can say is – that the young man went to Home Affairs prepared to slay!

He captioned the tweet:

“Kinda ate that.”

And he sure did. Netizens flocked in on the post to compliment the photogenic @kwaneIe_ on his good looks.

@brazen_x commented:

“Boyyyy you should see my passport photo. Hhhaaaa... yooooh... I ate and left no crumbs...”

@mama_sihle wrote:

“So they now allow us to take pictures with earrings and chains? Hmmmm times have changed mos! I need to change my green ID book... but eish it's hard to let go of that ID bathong! Di card di a lahleha maan.”

@belinda_lingula replied:

“The cameraman is your family member, ain't no way.”

@machwe0 said:

“There was no reason to go that hard on your government avatar.”

Schoolboy applies for identity document at Home Affairs but gets death certificate instead

In another story, Briefly News reported that a matric learner from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal was shocked to discover that he had been listed as dead after he had applied for an identity document in February. Apparently he "died of natural causes" in Gauteng.

According to TimesLIVE, the learner applied for an ID at Home Affairs in Isipingo, south of Durban. But when he went to fetch it in March, he was handed a death certificate instead. In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the boy’s teacher revealed that the boy was indeed alive and had become distracted at school after the shocking discovery.

