An Umlazi matriculant couldn’t believe his eyes when he was handed his death certificate at Home Affairs

This was after he had applied for an identity document in February only to discover he had been registered as someone who died of natural causes

His worried teacher disclosed that the learner has since become distracted from his books at school

A matric learner from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal was shocked to discover that he had been listed as dead after he had applied for an identity document in February was shocked to discover he had "died of natural causes" in Gauteng.

A school was left shocked and stressed after finding out he had been registered as deceased. Image: Home Affairs/Facebook, Stock Image/GettyImages

According to TimesLive, the learner applied for an ID at the department of home affairs office in Isipingo, south of Durban. But when he went to fetch it in March, he was handed a death certificate instead.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, the boy’s teacher revealed that the boy was indeed alive and had become distracted at school after the shocking discovery.

It was reported that KwaZulu-Natal home affairs manager Cyril Mncwabe said the matter was being looked into.

South African social media users were left stunned and disappointed at the revelation. Check out some of the reactions on Facebook:

Lungelo Cebekhulu replied:

“Corruption ai this country no man.”

Jez Mukwevho wrote:

“If he lives long enough, he might find himself resurrected and receiving a SASSA grant according to Home Affairs.”

Pretoria Furnitures responded:

“The government started killing us long ago. That’s not a mistake lol.”

Liz Rudy commented:

“At least he received a certificate.”

Indoni Madlokovu said:

“What a time to be alive in South Africa .”

