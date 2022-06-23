A lady took to social media to share an image of what she prepared for breakfast but Mzansi had a lot to say about it

Twitter user @vsobudula posted a photo of some washed tripe in a large pot along with a fun caption

Cyber citizens didn’t seem too impressed with her meat as they said it appeared way too clean and probably lacked flavour

A local lady’s breakfast had South African social media users feeling sceptical about it being too clean. Twitter user @vsobudula posted an image of some washed tripe (edible lining from the stomachs of various farm animals) in a pot.

Mzansi peeps felt like a woman over-washed tripe, stripping it of all its flavour. Image: @vsobudula/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned the post:

“Top of the morning!”

However, judging by the comments, netizens didn’t seem as excited as they criticised the meat for being way too clean for their liking. Many people tend to believe that while this particular meat type does need to be washed well, it shouldn't be overdone as it loses its unique taste.

Check out the tweet and some of the comments below:

@tata_tainment remarked:

“You removed all the flavour.”

@___nonoe commented:

“It's too clean .”

@Tay_lorddd replied:

“I thought I saw porcupines.”

@ShevyJonjo said:

“My best part of meat.”

@MsNtfulini reacted:

“Lena it's too clean mosi, ifuna ngathi ingaba dirty nyana kuze ibemnandi.”

@Nkhon_Dipuo wrote:

"Lol, I once added a very small amount of Jik to mogodu whilst cleaning it and removed all the fat... the family was upset, to say the least. I know bleached mogodu when I see it."

Source: Briefly News