A viral clip of Jaco Swart blatantly assaulting his wife has gotten reactions from many who were outraged by the clip

Siv Ngesi took to his Instagram to share his anger after watching the video of Jaco Swart's display of gender-based violence

The media personality expressed his concern about the South African legal system constantly failing victims of domestic violence

South Africans were shocked by a video of Jaco Swart's blatant violence against his wife. Siv Ngesi took to his social media to express his shock at the video.

Siv Ngesi let everyone know that he wants to make Jaco Swart for abusing his wife after the law has failed. Image:Instagram/@sivngesi

The viral video of Jaco Swart being physically abusive was a severe reminder of the country's alarming gender-based violence cases.

Siv Ngesi reacts to Jaco Swart viral video of GBV

According to The South African, Siv Ngesi took to social media to stand against GBV.

In the video, it is clear that there are several people just outside the room where Jaco Swart assaulted his wife. Siv Ngesi was outraged that there were witnesses who did nothing as he wrote:

"How about the rest of the men doing nothing ?!."

To make matters worse, Jaco Swart received a slap on the wrist from the law with a R20 000 find and a sentence that will only be in effect if Jaco reoffends.

Siv Ngesi has continued to call for a campaign against Jaco Swart because "the justice system has failed another woman!". Siv then expressed his anger as he admitted wanting "a few minutes with him so we can just “talk”!".

Briefly News previously reported on the GBV problem in South Africa.

Siv Ngesi's followers outraged by Jaco Swart's GBV video

Siv Ngesi's peers soon joined the conversation about gender-based violence as they expressed their horror.

GBV activist and actress Enhle Mbali commented:

"My heart thanks for creating awareness as a man. Naming and shaming as a man you must be proud of yourself my friend "

Singer Leah commented:

"I am nauseous from watching this. Can we not sue on new grounds?!"

Actress Nadia Beukes added:

" This makes me sick!!."

Siv Ngesi's followers were also eager to make sure Jaco Swart received some consequences. Many wanted to know his business so that it could be boycotted.

@phillipvanwyk commented:

"I want to know where this shop is so. We can make sure people don't support this guy."

@antonio_giovannii commented:

"State the business name, if he owns it so no one supports it."

Peeps were also feeling drained by another GBV case that saw no justice

@gurlmom_les wrote:

"When will this end we can't anymore. We are afraid and in fear every single day we are crying for help"

@rachebouw added:

"So sad that our system has failed yet another woman."

@luke.g3ldenhuys commented:

"OMG no ways this guy is just walking around??"

