South Africans, including famous actress Simone Nortman, have called for the immediate removal of Police Minister Bheki Cele from Cabinet

Minister Cele came under fire from social media users following an embarrassing stunt he pulled when he screamed at activist Ian Cameron during a question-and-answer session on Tuesday, 5 July

Taking to her Instagram page, Simone Nortmann, who urged South Africans to unite, said it's time to hold government officials accountable for their behaviour and criminality

Police Minister Bheki Cele has come under fire from social media users for lack of accountability. Peeps, including award-winning actress Simone Nortmann, have called for the minister's immediate removal from Cabinet.

Minister Cele charted South Africa's trending lists following an embarrassing exchange between him and popular activist Ian Cameron. Minister Cele screamed at Cameron in the now-viral video, who had fired hard-hitting questions at him.

Simone Nortmann headed to her Instagram page to share a petition by Ian Cameron's organisation, which is calling for Bheki Cele's immediate removal from Cabinet.

According to The South African, the 7de Laan star called on citizens to unite and hold corrupt politicians accountable for their actions. She wrote:

"I’m not always fond of talking about politics, but it truly is time to hold corrupt and incompetent politicians accountable."

Action Society leader approaches Ipid to lay charges against Police Miniter Bheki Cele after heated debate

In related news, Briefly News reported that civil society group Action Society says it has intentions to lodge criminal charges against Minister of Police Bheki Cele and a few police officers following the removal of its leader, Ian Cameron.

Cameron had a few words for Cele during a community meeting on Tuesday, 5 July, in Gugulethu, where he criticised the minister for not doing his job in protecting the community. He further stated that community members who have been victims of crime and gender-based violence asked Action Society to speak at the meeting on their behalf.

Cameron also asked Cele why he has not been able to answer questions related to his inability to fulfil his constitutional mandate to protect South Africans from crime, according to News24.

