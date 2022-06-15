Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempt to get reinstated as the public protector has not gone according to plan

Mkhwebane wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa and demanded that lift her suspension or else, she would pursue court action

Some South Africans believe that Mkhwebane is using the same tactics as Carl Niehaus and think the president shouldn't be dealing with such

JOHANNESBURG - The tiff between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and President Cyril Ramphosao still continues as her bid to get her suspension lifted was thwarted by the president.

Mkhwebane recently penned a letter to Ramaphosa stating reasons why she should have her job back, however, the Office of the Presidency says she is still suspended despite her valiant efforts.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempt to get her suspension lifted did not go according to her plan. Images: Phill Magakoe & Rodger Bosch

In her letter, Mkhwebane demanded that the president should revoke her suspension immediately, however, Ramaphosa remains steadfast and is willing to deal with the legal action Mkhwebane might bring, according to SABC News.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that the president has responded to Mkhwebane's letter and will not publish the response on a public domain out of respect for the advocate.

Mkhwebane had initially given Ramaphosa a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday, 14 June to lift her suspension and stated if that was not she would pursue court action, reports News24.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane on Thursday, 9 June, a day after she announced that she would investigate the allegations against him in relation to the theft that took place at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's decision

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa's decision to stick to his guns and not revoke Mkhwebane's suspension. Here's what they had to say:

@Thabang73567186 said:

"This one is taking chances, her and Carl Niehaus in the same WhatsApp group."

@JeshuaMaume1 said:

"A disgrace to the black Nation worldwide must just vanish into thin air."

@3107Afzal said:

"Imagine how painful it is for Cyril to deal with this every day. Send them all to Robben Island."

