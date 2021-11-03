The Inkatha Freedom Party has won the majority in KwaZulu-Natal, even winning historically ANC-dominated wards

The party was criticised for not using the face of the current party leader, Hlabisa, in their pre-election advertising

Nkandla, the home of former president Jacob Zuma, was once an ANC stronghold but is now under IFP control

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The IFP has emerged as KwaZulu-Natal's top party following Monday's local government election.

However, the party used false advertising in their election campaign by using the face of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the founder of the IFP, rather than the current party head, Velenkosini Hlabisa, in their pre-election advertising.

The Witness reports that Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, from the University of Western Cape's politics department, believes that Buthelezi's legacy is fresh in the minds of voters, and was, therefore, a stronger strategy than using Hlabisa's image in advertising.

The IFP used the face of their founder, Buthelezi (left), rather than their current president, Hlabisa (right). Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The IFP's success in KwaZulu-Natal

According to IOL, the IFP has achieved a major victory in KwaZulu-Natal by securing the Nkandla ward, which was the home of Jacob Zuma, former president and ANC candidate. The ANC had previously prided itself in being in control of this ward, as it falls in an otherwise IFP-dominated municipality.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

When Zuma and his family went to the voting station to cast their votes, he was asked if he thought the ANC would gain control of the municipality. Zuma said that the ANC would definitely succeed and could not be stopped.

The IFP were victorious with 1 519 votes compared to 792 for the ANC in the municipality. Philani Nkwanyana, the IFP candidate, was elected.

South Africa reacts to IFP's success

South Africans tweeted their thoughts about the IFP's election success in KZN. Here is what they had to say:

@errolbsk said:

"Malema was desperate for votes. He somehow thought Zuma's sympathy vote would land up in his lap. But it went to the IFP. "

@sliendorkushley believes:

"There are many reason why IFP took over most municipalities in KZN, the ANC failed to deliver services and labelled the riot an ethnic mobilisation, comrades having breakfast that cost millions. They blue-ticked the people who voted for them. KZN was tired!! #Elections2021"

@patrici11771102 shared:

"I couldn’t agree more! Very clued-up young man. I am very grateful that the IFP is moving to the front. Now KZN will be what it used to be. Great!"

@_Calculator said:

"Don't know the name of the IFP leader... Young man, also a MP but what an intelligent guy. Not surprised that the IFP is doing do so well in KZN. Refreshing to see true black excellence."

IFP believes in showing accomplishments, not making empty promises

Previously, Briefly News reported on the launch of the IFP manifesto.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the party's president, explained that their manifesto was a list of accomplishments to highlight their track record as opposed to a list of promises like opposition parties.

Hlabisa said under the rule of the African National Congress (ANC) its various false promises had allowed the country's unemployment rate to skyrocket to new heights and garner the reputation of not being safe.

Source: Briefly.co.za