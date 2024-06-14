Mpumalanga police are searching for Victor Matsebula, who can assist in the probe into the murder of a 48-year-old woman

Ntokozo Khaliphako’s body was found in the room of her companion in Buffelspruit, Nkomazi, on 4 June 2024

Police have launched a manhunt for the male friend whom they suspect could be behind the gruesome killing

Mpumalanga's SAPS was looking for Victor Matsebula, who can assist with information relating to the murder of 48-year-old Ntokozo Khaliphako. Images: Getty Images/Stock Images and SAPS/Supplied

Mpumalanga police are searching for Victor Matsebula, who can assist in the investigation into the murder of a 48-year-old woman in Buffelspruit, Schoemansdal, in Nkomazi.

SAPS discover woman's lifeless body

Ntokozo Khaliphako was last seen with a male companion heading to his parent’s residence on 31 May 2024. After a few days, the man’s family became concerned after not seeing the duo for a few days and called the police to assist in forcefully opening the room they were allegedly in. The SAPS said that after gaining entry on 4 June 2024, they discovered Khaliphako’s lifeless body with a stab wound on the neck, and her companion was nowhere to be found.

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for suspect

The police’s Colonel Donald Mdhluli said a murder case was opened, and a probe revealed that her companion could’ve murdered the 48-year-old:

“The person who is suspected to be behind the killing has since disappeared, but the police are on his heels.”

Mdhluli has urged anyone with information on Matsebula or the murder to contact the police via the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or the MYSAPSAPP.

