Andile Mpisane Tries Tshwala Bami Dance Again in Video, Mzansi Amazed by Improved Physique
- Andile Mpisane left South Africans entertained with a dance video while in the gym with his personal trainer
- Royal AM soccer player and chairperson Andile Mpisane decided to take part in a popular dance challenge
- Andile Mpisane offering likes to show off his dance moves, and people were more interested in how he looked
Andile Mpisane took part in a TikTok dance Challenge again. The soccer player submitted another attempt at the Tshwala Bami dance after one with his mother failed to impress.
Many people did not hold back as they shared their opinions about Andile Mpisane's moves. Some cracked jokes at Andile Mpisane's expense, while others noticed his body transformation
Andile Mpisane tries TikTok dance in gym
In a video reshared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, Andile Mpisane was in the gym where he decided to bust moves. He did the Tshwala Bami with his physical trainer by his side. Watch the clip:
SA amused by Andile's dancing
Online users cracked up after seeing Andile's dance video. Netizens noticed how much weight Andle had lost. Read the comments below:
@Kay_Machili noticed:
"The amount of weight he lost is impressive, his Personal Trainer did wonders."
@Boowa7 applauded:
"Wow, now he looks like a soccer player."
@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:
"Wow he did a good job on Andile's physique."
@Pablo_mzansi was impressed:
"He's lost so much weight, keep it up my boy."
@emilyadams265 added:
"He lost alot of weight..he looks super fit."
@AfricanGhel gushed:
"Andile is a good dancer."
