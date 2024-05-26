The African National Congress (ANC) has promised to do better as it wrapped up its campaign rally at the FNB stadium in Soweto

Thousands of ANC supporters gathered at the campaign rally as the ruling party promised to do better if it retained its power

Buses from various parts of the country, including Limpopo, Free State, and Mpumalanga, arrived at the stadium on Saturday morning

ANC promises to do better as it does its final campaign in Soweto. Images: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

SOWETO—During its final campaign rally at a packed FNB Stadium, the ANC pledged to improve if granted another term in power.

ANC tries to do better

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed supporters on Saturday, saying the ruling party plans to assist with the energy crisis, poverty, and the high unemployment and crime rate.

Ramaphosa said:

"We are working towards a decisive mandate to continue transforming our nation, creating jobs and opportunities, ending poverty and hunger, and ensuring all South Africans live in peace and safety. The Siyanqoba Rally at FNB Stadium showcased our dedication to these goals."

According to the Mail and Guardian, the 94 000-capacity venue looked half-empty by midday when Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver the party’s final message ahead of the polls on Wednesday. As the party president delivered the address, thousands of ANC supporters opted to gather outside the stadium, some consuming alcohol and listening to loud music.

Polls have consistently shown that the ANC gets less than 50% of the vote. This would be the first time since 1994 that the ruling party could be in trouble and lose its majority in the general election.

Mzansi divided

While the ANC has been in power since 1994, many South Africans have lost faith in the ruling party. The high unemployment rate, corruption, poverty and crime have plagued South Africa. However, there are still those whose blood will forever be green and yellow.

Here are some of the reactions:

@RNaidoo said:

"Yoh, the R350 grant recipients ensured they didn’t miss this?"

@tshinisamvula commented:

"I love the confidence we must teach you on the 29 May."

@StanleyMametlwa shared:

"We don't have any other options. Our options are black, green and gold! Victory is certain, 60% plus? Amandla."

@Wanda_MW expressed:

"You can't celebrate filling up a stadium like it's the first time you did; ANC used to feel up 3 to 4 stadiums in one day,"

@SerameMasemola explained:

"I saw stadium not so full to the rafters as expected, furthermore members vacating stadium as Ntate Cyril still on the podium,"

@CoffeeAdd1ct said:

"5 more sleeps till loadshedding."

ANC urges South Africans to unite

