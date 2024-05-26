Special Voters get their chance to make their mark on Monday and Tuesday with Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal with the most voters

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC )will give an update on its state of readiness to capture these votes on Sunday afternoon

The Commission has approved over 1,6 million special vote applications where more than 600,000 voters will be visited at their homes or places of confinement

The IEC is preparing for over 1.6 million special votes on Monday and Tuesday.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Special voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots on Monday and Tuesday.

Special votes

According to the eNCA, the IEC will provide an update on its preparedness to process these votes later on Sunday.

The Commission has approved over 1.6 million special vote applications. More than 600,000 voters will be visited at their homes or places of confinement, while the remainder will vote at their designated voting stations.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest number of approved special votes, whereas the Northern Cape has the fewest applicants. After voting, the ballots will be securely transported to the IEC's Results Operation Centre (ROC) for counting.

Click here to watch the tweet:

Mzansi ready

With all the final rallies coming to a close this weekend, many South Africans will take to the polls this week. People are divided on who they want to vote into power.

Here are some of the reactions:

@rtahshene said:

"Who qualifies for special votes."

@Dawn85377925535 commented:

"Please let the people of aouth africa also know that your 3 ballots must be stamped at the back otherwise your vote does not count."

@GyNieo1 shared:

"I hope the IEC will be fair and transparent in these elections."

@Khaqanameer_ expressed:

"Everything is already fixed, you perform or not. Don't care anyone."

@IAm_Gunnz commented:

"And they are already trending for all the wrong reasons."

South African expats flock to polls

