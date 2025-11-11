Euphonik has made some jaw-dropping statements about Ntsiki Mazwai following his defamation case against her

The DJ had an interview on Gagasi FM with Selbeyonce, Sphectacula, and DJ Naves

In August, after the courts favoured Euphonik and DJ Fresh, Ntsiki Mazwai pleaded with fans for donations

Yoh, the battle between Ntsiki Mazwai and DJ Euphonik seems to be far from over. The star made some shocking statements, saying he is not done with Ntsiki Mazwai.

The DJ was a guest on Gagasi FM with hosts Selbeyonce and Sphectacula from the music group Kings of the Weekend. While there, he discussed his defamation lawsuit against the outspoken poet, following her recent social media statements.

Will Euphonik ever forgive Ntsiki Mazwai?

Selby asked DJ Euphonik, real name Themba, if he would ever forgive Sphectacula for introducing him to Mazwai. His response left many people speechless.

"The honest truth is I would not," he said. "You know, I make reference to the false rape allegations because we can laugh about it now," he said before making a derogatory statement.

He went on to add that they, including DJ Fresh, have asked Mazwai to apologise many times for the false statements, but she has allegedly not done so.

"We've asked her many times to apologise. She has lost three or four cases with us. But she just does not want to," he mentioned. "I tried getting other artists in SA to try and get an apology. Because all I asked was for her to apologise on the same platforms where she made those false statements and leave it on for 30 days. Then we can forget about everything."

Euphonik then claimed that Ntsiki Mazwai cannot open a business nor can she open a bank account in South Africa.

Selbeyonce then gagged and questioned whether Ntsiki did not have an account. Euphonik boldly stated, "By the time I am done with her, she won't have one."

In August, after the court ordered Ntsiki to pay Euphonik R200,000, she asked for donations.

“You saw my business being splattered in the streets. I'm going to put my e-mail address on here. Anybody who wants to donate to the legal bills, I'm going to put my e-mail address there,” she said.

SA slams Euphonik

SA was not happy with Euphonik's statements. This is what some people had to say.

@Miz_Ruraltarain shared:

"Euphonik need to understand there's no laughing about false rape allegations. tjeer."

@by_greatest exclaimed:

“We can laugh about it”, it lacks sensitivity. We can never laugh about rape, ever!"

LiyaWaModimo444 reacted:

"And this is why I don't take Black South African men seriously about these green hearts, Shandiz... Instead of talking meaningfully about False rape accusations, they opt to make jokes about looks."

