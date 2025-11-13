A woman puzzled South Africans this week when she addressed Murdah Bongz's wife, DJ Zinhle, in a video

The unknown woman's video was shared on social media by celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Instagram

South Africans took to social media this week to comfort DJ Zinhle, while others criticised her husband

Award-winning musician DJ Zinhle had social media talking on Thursday, 13 November 2025, when a woman shared a message for her on social media.

The musician and businesswoman recently made headlines when she apologised to her husband, Murdah Bongz, on Instagram with a video.

The former Black Motion group member, who is accused of cheating on the mother of his daughter, caused a buzz online when a woman shared an alleged private conversation with the DJ.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a video on its Instagram account of a woman addressing DJ Zinhle on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

"Woman has a message to DJ Zinhle. The woman says Zinhle should never leave her man because people are just jealous nje, particularly the side chick who sent screenshots, or rather proof to #maphephandabacabout her love affair with Murdah Bongz. The woman says now is the time that Zinhle should love her man even more. She goes on to say even if afeba yena u’guy, Zinhle should ignore everything and focus on loving her man. She goes on to say more," says the blog.

South Africans respond to the video

Athini_hillie wrote:

"Imagine if she used the same energy to study or progress herself instead of trending about izindaba zanantu."

Iamkweening commented:

"At this point, we don’t leave; we simply do what they do worse and better."

Siminkiem reacted:

Here's a reality check: men usually choose themselves. Annie's marriage to 2baba is a case in point; she defended him through scandals, cheating and even having kids during their marriage, but only to be divorced by him. She said he was the only one she knew. I wish with DJ Zinhle is a different story, one where love is mutual and both partners prioritize each other. Good luck to both of them."

Mistee256 said:

"This lady is delulu, it's giving a pick me attitude 😢. Zintle can stay for 3 reasons only: 1. If the man is willing for them to work on the relationship, and this scenario will not happen again. 2. While she works on her exit plan. 3. If they are in an open marriage. The husband has failed to protect her; even now, he is keeping silent, and she is the one who is putting out the flames. Love and light to her."

Musician DJ Zinhle apologises to her fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle reflected and asked for forgiveness amid allegations that her husband, Murdah Bongz, cheated on her.

DJ Zinhle asked for forgiveness in a TikTok video hours after clapping back at Seema on Monday, 10 November 2025.

Social media users praised DJ Zinhle for showing emotional intelligence and accountability, while others criticised her for being defensive.

