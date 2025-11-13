Seemah reached out to DJ Zinhle to apologise for insulting her husband, Murdah Bongz

This comes after Murdah was accused of cheating on his wife, which prompted negative comments from Zinhle's supporters. However, she revealed that Seemah's statements "hit her hard"

While the couple has yet to address the allegations directly, Seemah vowed to make a public apology to rectify her mistake

Seemah apologised for insulting DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz. Images: s.eemah_x, djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South African influencer Seemah has once again landed in hot water, this time for insulting DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz.

The content creator, famous for the Spreading Humours Podcast, was among the supporters who stood up for Zinhle after Murdah was exposed for allegedly cheating on her.

On 9 November 2025, during the latest episode of her podcast, co-hosted with Zille and Yanda Woods, Seemah called Murdah a "dog" for humiliating his wife.

In the midst of the online chaos, Zinhle stumbled upon the YouTuber's video and claimed that the insult "hit her hard."

"Nothing hit me harder than someone calling my husband inja (a dog) and justifying it by saying that I was hurt."

Without mentioning her name, Zinhle went on to reveal that she knew "the lady" and they often messaged each other, and she even supported her business.

This prompted an immediate response from Seemah, who commented on Zinhle's TikTok video addressing the insult and offered a heartfelt apology.

"Molo, sis wam. Please do check your DMs on IG. I will also make a public apology on the podcast. I was angry, yes, but I should've still been respectful about it. Xolo, sis wam."

Months after landing in trouble over the Russian Alabuga job scandal, Seemah was once again at the centre of a controversy, with comments urging her to acknowledge that she had overstepped a boundary.

"If she's upset, it's cool, I'll apologise. I was on her side, I'll just mind my own next time. I talk too much, ka phapha."

The comments erupted from followers and some celebrities reacting to Seemah's statement, as well as the cheating scandal.

Watch DJ Zinhle and Seemah's videos below.

Seemah apologised to DJ Zinhle for calling Murdah Bongz a dog. Image: Official.Seemah

Source: TikTok

Social media erupts over Seemah backlash

Online users weighed in on DJ Zinhle's reaction to Seemah's comment.

leratokganyago wrote:

"It’s often those you share laughs with who mistakenly think they can disrespect you publicly. Respect should always go both ways."

Zano❤️ said:

"That time, Ghost Hlubi was cheating on her, but nobody called him a dog."

Samukelisiwe🦋 threw shade at Seemah:

"And she’s the last person to say anything about anyone’s relationship."

Lightness Sibiya posted:

"People who don't have peace in their lives will try by all means to irritate others' peace!!!"

tshegofatso kodisang🌈 added:

"I was so mad on your behalf. She’s so disrespectful, especially because she doesn’t know if the allegations are true or not."

Seemah's statement about Murdah Bongz was met with varying reactions on social media. Image: s.eemah_x

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others defended Seemah, noting that she was merely trying to defend DJ Zinhle's honour.

qhoqhoza04 said:

"But she was fighting for you. She thought you were angry at your hubby, too, like the rest of the women in SA."

Renewal therapy space wrote:

"I don’t think it came from a bad place or was disrespectful towards you. She was hurt for you. That was her fighting for you. Please forgive her. She’s still young."

Liz defended Seemah:

"I'm not her fan, but she was on your side. You're angry at the wrong person."

sam added:

"She was fighting for you, Zinhle; women were fighting for you across the country. There's nothing cute about an alleged cheating husband. Unfortunately, you are in the spotlight. You are a role model to many, and your kids. Of course, people will be angry if such things surface and no one addresses them."

Nkanyezi responded:

"I think she was trying to be supportive. I don’t think she meant any disrespect."

DJ Zinhle capitalises on cheating scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the strategy DJ Zinhle used to promote her businesses and music.

Using the attention from her husband's cheating allegations, the DJ used her entrepreneurial savvy to bring awareness to her business and help other business owners.

Source: Briefly News