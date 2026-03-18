A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil is fighting for her life in ICU after a bakkie collided with a scholar transport taxi carrying eight children in Boksburg

While several pupils were treated and discharged, the teen suffered severe injuries, including brain trauma and multiple fractures

Police have opened a reckless and negligent driving case as the family fears for her recovery and future basketball career

A pupil with a promising basketball career is fighting for her life in ICU after a bakkie collided with a scholar transport taxi. Image: Charly Triballeau/Getty Images and STRINGER/via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EKURHULENI — A devastating school transport crash on the East Rand has left a talented young athlete fighting for her life, as her family clings to hope for her recovery.

A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil remains in intensive care more than a week after a violent collision between a bakkie and a minibus taxi transporting eight schoolchildren in Boksburg. The crash, which happened on the R554 in Rondebult on 10 March 2026, left scores of pupils injured and several hospitalised.

While many of the children were treated for minor injuries and later discharged, the teenager suffered severe trauma and continues to battle critical injuries in hospital.

Parents give an update on the scholar's condition

According to Eyewitness News, her parents say the extent of her injuries has left them deeply concerned about her future. She sustained multiple fractures to her spine, neck, skull and ribs, along with brain swelling and internal bleeding.

Beyond the immediate fight for survival, the family fears the long-term impact on her life, especially her promising basketball career.

Before the crash, the teen was already making waves on the court. She had represented South Africa at youth games and national tournaments, and was signed as one of the youngest players in the Basketball National League with the Soweto Panthers.

Her parents describe her as a driven athlete with international ambitions, consistently helping her teams secure gold medals.

Details on the crash

Authorities say the scholar transport was travelling from Leondale to Katlehong Technical College during peak traffic when the bakkie crashed into its side. The impact injured all eight pupils onboard, while one occupant from the bakkie was also hospitalised. The driver of the taxi escaped unharmed.

Emergency responders arrived within minutes, stabilising the injured at the scene before transporting them to nearby hospitals. Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities were reported.

Police have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving, but no arrests have been made so far. Officials have urged motorists to exercise extra caution, particularly during busy school transport hours, as investigations continue into what caused the crash.

3 Articles on scholar transport crashes

Three school learners were involved in another scholar transport accident one day after 12 were killed in a horrific accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

One learner died, and 14 more were injured in a scholar transport accident in KwaMashu. Reports say the taxi owner spoke to the taxi driver following the accident, which took place on 4 March 2026.

Another scholar transport incident has occurred on the R501 route near Thabazimbi, Limpopo, on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Police have opened a reckless and negligent driving case. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that another accident involving a scholar transport vehicle claimed three lives and injured more than 20 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. It is reported that the accident occurred on the D2296 Road between Mbombela and Karino on 12 August. The midibus, transporting school children around Mbombela, collided with a truck and a bakkie. The Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison believed that overtaking may have caused the accident. The road was closed after the crash.

Source: Briefly News