A 69-year-old American tourist passed away on 10 April 2026 after getting into difficulty in the water at Main Beach in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal

A local tour guide made a brave attempt to rescue him using an NSRI pink rescue buoy and a longboard, but the man was declared deceased

The incident has sparked public pleas for permanent lifeguards at St Lucia and Cape Vidal

A surfer on the water. Images: @TimesLive

Source: Facebook

A holiday in KwaZulu-Natal ended in heartbreak on 10 April 2026 when a 69-year-old American tourist lost his life at Main Beach in St Lucia. Wild Zululand, a wildlife Facebook page, shared a post on 11 April 2026 confirming the tragedy. The man was part of a group of American tourists swimming at the beach when they ducked for an incoming wave. When the wave passed, he did not surface the way the others did.

Their tour guide acted immediately. He grabbed the NSRI pink rescue buoy stationed at the beach and a longboard and paddled out to reach the man. He found him unresponsive and paddled toward shore. NSRI rescue swimmers joined him to help get the man safely to the beach. Paramedics assessed him on arrival, but he was declared deceased. SAPS were on scene, and an inquest docket has been opened.

A dangerous stretch of coastline

St Lucia beach is popular with tourists, but unlike most main beaches along the South African coastline, it does not have permanent lifeguards stationed there. The currents in the area can shift quickly and without warning, and those unfamiliar with the water can find themselves in serious difficulty fast.

This incident happened just one month after an elderly couple survived a similar scare at nearby Cape Vidal. Both locations have raised ongoing concerns from locals and visitors about the absence of lifeguards at what are busy tourist beaches, particularly during holiday periods.

View the Facebook post below:

KZN community calls for lifeguards after tragedy

People shared both grief and frustration on the Facebook page @Wild Zululand:

@Wayne Soekoe wrote:

"I believe there should be lifeguards because you underestimate the currents. My daughter and I were caught in a current at Cape Vidal. This could have gone so much worse if I were not a good swimmer."

@Linda Parry said:

"I do not really understand why there are no lifeguards at Cape Vidal or St Lucia, especially in the holiday season when every other main beach in the country has them."

@Johan C Badenhorst added:

"I have swum there all my life. The problem is the current sweeping towards the sides depending on the tide. Swimming against the current is fruitless. If it takes you, go with it at an angle toward the shore."

@Neville Mulhatton wrote:

"iSimangaliso should put up warning boards saying swimming at own risk."

@Maureen Murphy said:

"The people who do not know St Lucia underestimate the sea currents. Condolences to his family."

@Cala du Plessis added:

"St Lucia is beautiful but dangerous."

@Serisha Lutchmipersad wrote:

"There should be lifeguards present. RIP."

A wooden log on a beach. @Wild Zululand

Source: Facebook

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