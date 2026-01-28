F1 legend Michael Schumacher has reportedly shown progress in his long private recovery

New reports suggest the seven-time world champion is no longer confined to bed

The Schumacher family continues to shield medical details from the public amid renewed interest in his condition

Formula One icon Michael Schumacher has reportedly shown a notable improvement in his long-term recovery, with sources close to the family saying the seven-time world champion is no longer confined to the bed.

Ferrari's Formula One drivers Michel Schumacher (R) of Germany and Felipe Massa of Brazil pose 12 January 2006 during the yearly meeting between Ferrari drivers. Image: VINCENZO PINTO

Source: Getty Images

The German motorsport legend, now 57, has been out of the public eye since suffering a serious head injury during a skiing holiday in the French Alps in 2013. His family has closely guarded details about his condition, sharing very little over the past decade as speculation has continued to swirl.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Schumacher can now sit upright in a wheelchair and is cared for full-time by his wife Corinna and a specialist medical team. The development has reportedly allowed him to be wheeled around his private residences in Majorca and near Lake Geneva.

A source quoted in the report suggested Schumacher can respond to certain surroundings but may not fully comprehend all that is happening around him. His family has neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

Rumours previously suggested the F1 legend would appear publicly at his daughter Gina-Maria’s 2024 wedding, although these were quickly dismissed by those close to the family. Last year, three former household staff members were convicted after attempting to sell unauthorised photos allegedly showing Schumacher’s current condition.

Earlier this month, Gina-Maria shared a rare family photo taken prior to the accident to mark her father’s birthday, with the caption:

“The best forever. Happy birthday papa.”

What happened to Michael Schumacher?

Schumacher sustained a severe head injury during a family skiing trip in December 2013. He was transported to hospital for emergency treatment and remained in a medically induced coma for several months before being discharged to continue recovery at home.

Since returning to his Lake Geneva residence in 2014, the former Ferrari and Mercedes star has undergone extensive private rehabilitation. Over the years, minimal verified updates have been released, with the family consistently protecting his privacy.

There were reports in 2019 that Schumacher underwent stem cell treatment in Paris under the supervision of renowned French cardiologist Philippe Menasché. Following that procedure, hospital insiders suggested he was awake, although no further clinical details were made public.

Ferrari's Formula One driver German Michel Schumacher skiis duing for a giant slalom race 13 January 2006.Image: Vincenzo PINTO

Source: Getty Images

Schumacher’s legacy in Motorsport

Schumacher remains one of Formula One’s greatest competitors, with seven world titles, 91 Grand Prix victories and an era-defining spell with Ferrari that transformed both driver and constructor into motorsport’s most dominant forces.

Fans across the world continue to express support for the German star as his recovery journey continues more than a decade after the accident. This will be good news for motorsport fanatics across the globe, after the passing away of a legendary Formula 1 driver and Porsche racing icon, Hans Herrmann,at the age of 97. His death was announced on Friday, 9 January 2025, by Porsche.

Other sporting legends who have passed away in recent months include rugby icon Joyce Churchill, who died at 99, and former South African rugby referee Max Baise, who died at 93.

Rassie Erasmus pays tribute to SA rugby legend

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus paid tribute to South African rugby legend Johan “Oom Tat” Botha, who passed away at the age of 79, with a heartfelt post on social media.

Botha was widely recognised as a mentor in junior rugby across the Free State, and his influence extended far beyond the playing field.

Source: Briefly News