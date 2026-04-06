Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef reflected on his side’s third straight victory after edging Orbit College 1-0 in a Betway Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The result lifted Amakhosi into third position on the standings, with contributions from Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Siphesihle Ndlovu proving decisive.

Ben Youssef acknowledged that the encounter posed a stern challenge against the North West outfit, praising his team’s resilience—particularly their improved second-half display after falling behind early.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, he noted that they had anticipated a demanding contest.

“The opening half was below our standards,” he explained. “We conceded first, but gradually settled into our rhythm and began playing our usual game.”

He highlighted his satisfaction with the turnaround after the interval, stressing that the players showed character.

“I’m especially pleased with the second-half performance because the first wasn’t good enough. The players deserve credit,” he said.

He further underlined the team’s mentality, pointing out how they recovered from a deficit to secure a 3-1 win while creating numerous chances after the break.

Looking ahead, Ben Youssef urged focus on upcoming fixtures, extending praise to both supporters and the squad for their effort.

On moving up to third place, he reiterated the team’s season-long approach of treating every fixture with equal importance.

“From the start, we agreed to approach each match like a knockout game,” he added. “We’re not looking to burden the players with pressure—the objective remains to take things one game at a time.”

Source: Briefly News