Chelsea renews interest in Cape Town City’s teenage talent, inviting him back for further training and assessment with their Under-18 team

The final decision on the player’s future is likely to wait until after the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, with other European clubs also showing interest

Cape Town City chairman confirms Chelsea’s genuine interest but says no deal has been finalised yet

Chelsea have reportedly renewed their interest in Cape Town City’s rising teenage star Emile Witbooi, with the London-based Premier League side keen to bring the talented midfielder back to England for further assessment.

The 16-year-old, who already has senior appearances under his belt for the Citizens, is said to have left a strong impression during his initial training sessions at Cobham earlier this year. Sources close to the situation have revealed that the Blues are looking to integrate Witbooi into their Under-18 setup to develop him through the club’s ranks.

Chelsea is monitoring Witbooi’s progress closely

A well-placed insider informed Soccer Laduma that Chelsea has been tracking the player’s development since his first visit and has maintained communication with Cape Town City regarding a possible return.

“Chelsea have made enquiries about bringing Emile back for more training and assessments. They’re seriously considering him for their Under-18 side. His performances have impressed them, and they’ve continued to monitor his progress,” the source stated.

The under-17 World Cup could delay a decision

While the English club may be in pole position, the final decision on Witbooi’s immediate future could be delayed until after the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 3 to 27, 2025.

A second source revealed that other European clubs have also shown interest in the young midfielder, and Cape Town City are carefully weighing their options.

“Even if the club wants him to return to Chelsea, nothing will be finalised until after the World Cup. They’re aware of growing interest from Europe and want to see how he performs on the global stage,” the insider added.

Comitis confirms interest, but no deal yet

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis acknowledged that Chelsea’s interest in Witbooi is genuine but clarified that no agreement has been reached.

“The interest is there, but there’s no final deal on the table yet,” Comitis told Soccer Laduma.

Witbooi played a key role in helping Amajimbos qualify for the Under-17 World Cup and is expected to be one of South Africa’s standout talents in Qatar.

