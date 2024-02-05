A high school student from KwaMakhutha in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, committed suicide allegedly because of his teacher

The pupil took his life after his teacher allegedly bullied him because of his Maths and Science marks

South Africans were livid and called for the teacher to be arrested for pushing the child to take his own life

South Africans after a Thandolwethu Ngcobo committed suicide because of his teacher. Images: @MDNnewss/Twitter and Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

South Africans were angry after a high school student committed suicide in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal. His mother alleged that he was driven to take his own life because of a teacher at school who constantly bullied him and tormented him.

Pupil takes his own life because of teacher

According to Zimoja, Thandolwethu Ngcobo failed the previous grade, and it was discovered that the school mixed his Maths and science marks with another pupil's marks. The school allegedly admitted that they mixed up his marks and pledged to rectify them. Once they fixed the marks, he was promoted to the next grade. However, things didn't go well, as his teacher constantly tormented him.

The teacher allegedly mocked him for allowing his mother to fight for him to have his marks fixed. The teacher reportedly continued this behaviour daily and did not allow him to be in class. Because the teacher taught Math and Science, Thandolwethu was willing to change his stream to end the bullying. His mother found him in his bedroom, and the province's Department of Education is investigating the incident.

SA calls for teachers' arrest

Netizens commenting on @MDNnews's tweet called for action against the teacher.

Prof Moya said:

"The teacher must be arrested and fired immediately. Many teachers are unemployed and ready to carry the pride of teaching with ethical standards and integrity."

Kwena Molekwa wrote:

"He must be suspended immediately, and police must equally do their part."

mycclelife said:

"Imagine the trauma this child went through before ending his life. The teacher must be held accountable."

Caroline was angry.

"What an evil person."

Sir Frootz exclaimed:

"Such a handsome young boy."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

