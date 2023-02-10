Zakes Bantwini is back in the country and arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport to a warm welcome

The Grammy winner asked Nathi Mthethwa at the welcoming ceremony to prioritise helping artists

Mzansi people posted their comments about Mthethwa's tenure as the minister of arts and culture

Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini pleaded with the Ministers of Sports, Arts, and Culture to put more effort into growing the entertainment industry.

The musician made this plea at a welcoming ceremony held at the OR International Airport in honour of him, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for winning Grammys.

The trio was awarded in the category of Best Global Music Performance Award for their song Bayethe at the 65th annual Grammy Awards that was held in Los Angeles, reported TimesLIVE.

Zakes Bantwini states what his Grammy should signify for other artists

Zakes said he hopes more artists will get to experience the royal treatment provided by the sports, arts, and culture department.

He challenged Mthethwa to put his department's budget to good use so that artists won't have to complain about the government's failure at celebratory ceremonies.

"We are trusting you, minister, we are trusting our politicians, we are trusting our business people and the media to provide this country with opportunities. This Grammy marks a start, it speaks to someone from the township."

Nathi Mthethwa's past interaction with Bonang Matheba

Zakes is not the first artist to beg the minister to nurture Mzansi's talent. Bonang Matheba has called out Mthethwa several times on social media for being out of touch with the needs of artists. She even asked the minister to resign at one point.

Facebook users share their opinions about Zakes Bantwini's plea and Nathi Mthethwa's leadership

Cebisa Shabangu said:

"The talent in this country is growing exponentially with or without the help of a useless lazy minister who is only good for conveying condolences and RIP in funerals of the deceased artists."

Lehlohonolo Felix commented:

"Pure talent at it's best from these three artists."

Katlego Kobedi stated:

"After this, I strongly believe that there must be a minister of music in this country."

Collins Kekana wrote:

"Nathi Mthethwa is always there to take credit and give a speech for the things he was not involved in. The most useless minister."

Philabonny Mbijekana commented:

"Bonang spoke until she was tired of Mthethwa. Anyway, I still don't know the song but congrats guys."

Mike Mokoena added:

"Good luck with that Zakes."

Koena Christopher said:

"Unfortunately he appealed to the wrong person."

Burna Boy drags Grammys after losing to Zakes Bantwini, Nigerian singer claims he deserved the trophy more

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Burna Boy is not taking his Grammy loss well. The Naija singer has gone on a social media rant after the lush ceremony in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Burna was a solid contender with his song Last Last in the category for Best Global Performance but sadly lost to South Africa's Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman.

