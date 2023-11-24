Rapper Blxckie teased the release of new music following the success of Pipe Down Freestyle and Envy Me

Blaxckie shared a reel on Instagram of his recent gigs and announced in the caption that he will be dropping new music soon

Recently, the star was trending after his manager, Nandi Mwepu, was accused of exploiting him

Rapper Blxckie is set to release new music soon. Image: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

Rapper Blxckie, also affectionally known to his fans as Somnyama yena yedwa, has been climbing the ladder to success. He recently shared some great news about his music with his fans on social media.

Blxckie teases new music

The 24-year-old rapper hailing from Durban has some new music up his sleeves. Blxckie teased online that he would be dropping new music soon following the success of his tracks Envy Me and Pipe Down Freestyle.

The star posted on his Instagram page a reel of his past performances and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"somnyama usebuyile-ke. really the hottest, really the greatest, no exaggeration, I can not make any of this up. every season, my season and this quarter is no different. new music soon. see yall outside."

Watch the reel below:

Fans can't wait for his new music

Shortly after he shared the reel, his fans and supporters flooded the comment comment section:

artinthemusic wrote:

"Operations on operations. LETS GO."

steezy.slime complimented:

"These unreleased songs go hard."

_christiandiordior_ shared:

"Had me captivated through sheesh."

jordantylon said:

"The best in the game!"

karabo_jayden commented:

"You the GOAT, no cap."

whxzzthecreator responded:

"When I grow up, I wanna be like somnyama."

Nandi Mwepu accused of pocketing Blxckie's money

The star, who came into the limelight in 2019, has allegedly been played a fool by his manager, Nandi Mwepu.

According to ZiMoja, a business associate close to Mwepu and Blxckie opened up about the evilness Mwepu has been doing. Nandi is known for managing artists like A-Reece, Anatii and Lucas Raps.

Blxckie on getting shoutout by Nelly Furtado

In a previous report by Briefly News, Blxckie opened up about his intentional efforts to stand out in the crowded rap scene. He was in the studio with the likes of Nelly Furtado and Wale.

Blxckie lauded his supportive manager for these collaborations. He cannot wait for the upcoming releases to hit the streets.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News