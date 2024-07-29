Pitso Mosimane recently did an oopsie when he let the cat out of the bag about DJ Sbu and Mzekekeze

The veteran football coach mistakenly unmasked Sbu as being the man behind the legendary Mzeiksman, confirming suspicions

Mzansi is in stitches at Pitso's blunder, saying he blew Sbu's cover after so many years

Pitso Mosimane mistakenly revealed Mzekezeke's identity. Images: therealpitsomosimane, djsbulive

Not Pitso Mosimane jumping the gun and unofficially revealing Mzekezeke's true identity!

Pitso Mosimane unmasks Mzekezeke

After receiving an honourary doctorate for his contributions to football as well as celebrating his 60th birthday, Pitso Mosimane was congratulated by many South Africans who celebrated his achievements.

Among those was DJ Sbu, who sent the former Al Ahly coach well wishes on his birthday.

In response to Sbu's message, Pitso didn't hide his admiration for the former TS Records founder and praised him for his strides as a musician and businessman.

However, Pitso made a hilarious blunder while singing Sbudah's praises, where he mistakenly revealed that he was Mzekezeke. This rumour has stood the test of time despite Sbu's constant denial:

"Who would have ever thought of the Mzekezeke concept? In Kasi language, we say, 'O ne plug!' In simple language, we say, 'You are brave and innovative, like Elon Musk!'"

Twitter (X) user destinyzee shared a screenshot from the men's exchange:

Mzansi reacts to Pitso Mosimane's post

Netizens are in stitches at how Pitso exposed Sbu, wondering if it was an innocent mistake or the coach being petty:

SityataAmahle asked:

"Isn’t Sbu still denying that he was Mzekezeke?"

NthabiM_ demanded:

"We need a confession from Sbu about being uMzekezeke."

lesiamolibeli joked:

"Mdala taking no prisoners."

Gcwanini04 was curious:

"Is it me or that has a little bit of shade?"

leBangae joked:

"It was the expensive alcohol talking; there's no way, bra Pitso."

bozzie_t posted:

"Decided to unmask Mzeks unprovoked."

