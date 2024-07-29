Sello Maake KaNcube trolled on social media after Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg

Sello was mocked for previously receiving a bogus doctorate, prompting him to ask people to keep his name out of their mouths while celebrating Mosimane's achievement

Fans praised Sello's calm and humorous response to the online trolling

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube found his name trending on social media after legendary footballer and coach Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg.

Sello Maake KaNcube trolled after Pitso Mosimane's doctorate

Eish! Social media users have no chill. Many mocked legendary thespian Sello Maake KaNcube after Pitso Mosimane's historic doctorate from the University of Johannesburg. The star made headlines after receiving a bogus doctorate from Trinity International Bible University.

A user with the handle @ChrisExcel02 first fired shots at the Blood & Water star when he shared a meme mocking him. The post read:

"Bra Sello Maake watching Pitso Mosimane getting a legit honorary doctorate after being scammed by a primary school."

Sello Maake KaNcube responded to the post, saying people should keep his name out of their mouths. He also shared that he was genuinely happy for Mosimane. He wrote:

"I'm out here celebrating what Pitso has achieved. Let's not make this about me. Leave my name out of your mouth, hands in this case."

Fans share thoughts on Sello Maake KaNcube's response

Social media users hailed Sello for his chilled response. Many said the legendary star took the matter lightly.

@Reggie_ZAR said:

"I like his sense of humour …. He is really cool people."

@Sifisov1 commented:

"He actually came and asked for forgiveness😂😂"

@DollyBy2 said:

"Matured response!🤣"

@Voys_ZA commented:

"Archie Moroka was nicely tucked away in this response. Bra Sello came out guns blazing 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

