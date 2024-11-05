South African Grammy winning DJ Black Coffee is having the time of his life in Madrid

The DJ's divorce problems were back into the spotlight after his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, posted a cryptic video

Mzansi has since pledged their support for Enhle Mbali after she encouraged women to fear men

Black Coffee is partying hard in Madrid while his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, is trying to prove their customary marriage.

Black Coffee had the time of his life in Madrid. Image: Dave Bennet

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee lives best life in Madrid

While Enhle Mbali is experiencing devastating court drama, Black Coffee shared a video of him living his best life.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reshared the video of Coffee performing in the country with a caption that reads:

"Black Coffee live in Madrid meanwhile Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa is running around from court to home affairs and everywhere else trying to prove her marriage to Black Coffee."

Enhle Mbali alludes to divorce drama

This week, Enhle Mbali shared a cryptic post about fearing men. She hinted at having problems with her divorce.

“I have heard the saying that after God, fear men. I say this because I am in bed, and tomorrow, I am going to court to prove that I was married to him traditionally. To prove? That’s insane, but after God fear some men,” she shared.

This is how people reacted to Enhle's revelation about her court case and have varying opinions.

@joy_zelda shared:

"Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali got married Traditional in 2011. Yet he now gaslights Enhle and makes her a liar. This guy is VILE and would do anything to Try and make his ex-wife look like a bad person. Why does she need to prove in court it happened, he knows the truth disgusting."

@DollyBy2 asked:

"Why she's always running behind him? Why she's doesn't she want to leave him alone and focus on her life? Why she doesn't want him to move on with his life? Why she's always running to social media when they don't agree with something?🤷‍♂️"

@melissavanwyk3 stated:

"But if you have a white wedding sign, a prenuptial agreement that stands? Why is she proofing her traditional wedding when a white wedding happened years later with a prenuptial?"

SA women rally behind Enhle Mbali

In a previous report from Briefly News, Enhle Mbali made headlines as she revealed that she had a court appearance to prove her traditional marriage to ex-husband DJ Black Coffee.

Some women rallied online to support Enhle, with some accusing Black Coffee of gaslighting her and trying to tarnish her reputation.

Source: Briefly News