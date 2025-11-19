On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, a social media user shared a post lauding Zimbabwe's infrastructure

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the footage showing the buildings in Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare

Several South Africans roasted Zimbabwe's infrastructure, comparing it to fictional places such as Kuvukiland from the popular Mr Bones movies

Popular radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo left social media users in stitches by weighing in on a video praising the skyscrapers and infrastructure in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare.

This comes barely a week after Dhlomo threw shade at a R76 million Zimbabwean mansion.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, social media user @Am_Blujay shared a post praising a video by Zimbabwean musician Buffalo Souljah for his new song Vengereyi featuring Dobba Don.

In the post, the social media users said the music video showcases Zimbabwe’s skyscrapers and infrastructure. The post was captioned:

“To those who always laugh at Zimbabwe, look at the skyscraper buildings and infrastructure, Style swag in this video, Buffalo Souljah showcases Zimbabwe in his new video 👏🏼👏🏼”

See the post below:

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at video praising Harare's infrastructure

Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation to share his two cents. In his characteristic wit, the former Live Amp presenter said they were unsure whether the social media user was seriously praising Zimbabwe’s infrastructure as showcased in the video or not.

The post was captioned:

“I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic or not… 🙈”

See the post below:

Social media reacts to video praising Zimbabwe's infrastructure

In the comments, the social media user responded to Dhlomo, admitting that their initial post was a joke. The post was captioned:

“😂😂😂😂just playing around 😂😂”

Other social media users roasted Zimbabwe’s infrastructure as showcased in the video.

Here are some of the comments:

@wavvymoos asked:

“Is it 2004 in Zimbabwe?”

@MoPhorie said:

“It's like bragging about Mthatha.”

@guccimane148177 shared:

“First, we were dealing with Nigerians competing with SA, now it’s this Kuvukiland😭😭”

@travisjr_23 roasted:

“This looks like Brakpan on a good day🤣😭😭”

@JUST_MZANSI remarked:

“Bro just wants to get paid by Elon Musk.”

@modise_tse64836 joked:

“Yhoooo, I thought it was somewhere in West Africa 😭😭😭🤣😂🤣😂 Someone said South Africa is 30 years ahead of Zimbabwe 🤣😂🤣😂 now I see. These guys are just next to SA, but whooooo shem 🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮”

@kharion_tu laughed:

“Lol, he got you on this one. A Google search will help you see otherwise kkkk. Pulling a leg.”

@_StevenPeterson claimed:

“It’s a paid promo ☹️”

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka spark reunion rumours

Speaking of infrastructure, Sizwe Dhlomo knows a thing or two, having recently built a state-of-the-art studio at his home.

After he shared photos of his nearly completed home studio in October 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo sparked speculation that he and former Kaya FM co-host Sol Phenduka were reuniting, as reported by Briefly News.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka teased a possible collaboration with friendly banter on Twitter. Their exchange sparked social media speculation about a potential partnership or reunion, with fans joking and reminiscing about the duo's time together at Kaya FM.

