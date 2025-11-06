A throwback clip of Sizwe Dhlomo dancing with Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini on live TV resurfaced

The video showed Sizwe Dhlomo hitting an old-school dance move during L’vovo's performance of his hit song Inamandla

Social media users poked fun at Sizwe Dlomo's dance moves, while others felt nostalgic

An old video of seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo dancing with Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini has left South Africans in stitches.

Sizwe Dhlomo usually trends for his subtle flexes of wealth or for going toe-to-toe with politicians whom other celebrities wouldn’t dare trade barbs with online. The former MTV presenter became the centre of social media jokes after a throwback video of him dancing with Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini was resurfaced.

Throwback clip of Sizwe Dhlomo dancing on live TV surfaces

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, social media user @TebogoTedy shared a video of veteran musician L’vovo performing the yesteryear hit Inamadla on the SABC1 music show Live Amp. At the time, the show was still being presented by Sizwe Dhlomo, Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba. The social media user captioned the video:

“Check Dinangwe back in the days! 😂🔥”

In the video, Sizwe Dhlomo, who had initially been sitting on the couch, got up and joined Bonang and Minnie Dlamini on the dance floor. Dhlomo hit a few moves of the once-popular Ngwazi dance.

Sizwe Dhlomo was a good sport and gracefully reacted to the throwback video with a humorous response that read:

“Lol! Uyivusa kuphi lempahla (Where are you getting this stuff)!?”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to throwback video of Sizwe Dhlomo dancing on TV

In the comments section, social media users roasted Sizwe Dhlomo’s dance moves or lack thereof. The video also had some users feeling nostalgic.

Here are some of the comments:

@leratoAZU laughed:

“That was a private school ‘Ngwazi’🤣”

@mn_terror said:

“Dinangwe ushaya ingwaza.”

@_BNSL said:

“😩 God will make you love music, but not give you the ability to show that love with your body.”

@SakhileMoleshe reminisced:

“Anticipation for a big night out on a Friday after watching SABC 1 with the whole country used to slap different? or is it just me?”

@ZandileClock joked:

“Can they expose you more and share other videos, please🙏🏾🤭 Kanti, you can get down like this🤭”

@DrJACKRA laughed:

“Signs were always there. Billionaire moves 🤣🤣”

@LenyoraBillium joked:

“Bathi, your dance moves are in cursive.”

@londani_t recalled:

“I only found out when I joined Twitter that Bonang did this show. My uncles enjoyed this show, and I was just watching along.”

Sizwe Dhlomo's dance moves alongside Bonang and Minnie Dlamini left Mzansi laughing. Image: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Old video of Khanyi Mbau dancing at groove resurfaces

Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only popular South African whose dance moves in a throwback video sparked chatter on social media.

Briefly News previously reported that a social media user unearthed an old video of a younger Khanyi Mbau dancing in a club, proving that she has always been an entertainer.

The video sparked the viral Khanyi Core Dance Challenge and a tribute from Grammy Award-winning South African musician, Tyla.

