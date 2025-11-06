Sizwe Dhlomo's Dance Moves in Old Video with Bonang and Minnie Dlamini Leave Mzansi in Stitches
- A throwback clip of Sizwe Dhlomo dancing with Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini on live TV resurfaced
- The video showed Sizwe Dhlomo hitting an old-school dance move during L’vovo's performance of his hit song Inamandla
- Social media users poked fun at Sizwe Dlomo's dance moves, while others felt nostalgic
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
An old video of seasoned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo dancing with Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini has left South Africans in stitches.
Sizwe Dhlomo usually trends for his subtle flexes of wealth or for going toe-to-toe with politicians whom other celebrities wouldn’t dare trade barbs with online. The former MTV presenter became the centre of social media jokes after a throwback video of him dancing with Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini was resurfaced.
Throwback clip of Sizwe Dhlomo dancing on live TV surfaces
On Thursday, 6 November 2025, social media user @TebogoTedy shared a video of veteran musician L’vovo performing the yesteryear hit Inamadla on the SABC1 music show Live Amp. At the time, the show was still being presented by Sizwe Dhlomo, Minnie Dlamini and Bonang Matheba. The social media user captioned the video:
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
“Check Dinangwe back in the days! 😂🔥”
In the video, Sizwe Dhlomo, who had initially been sitting on the couch, got up and joined Bonang and Minnie Dlamini on the dance floor. Dhlomo hit a few moves of the once-popular Ngwazi dance.
Sizwe Dhlomo was a good sport and gracefully reacted to the throwback video with a humorous response that read:
“Lol! Uyivusa kuphi lempahla (Where are you getting this stuff)!?”
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to throwback video of Sizwe Dhlomo dancing on TV
In the comments section, social media users roasted Sizwe Dhlomo’s dance moves or lack thereof. The video also had some users feeling nostalgic.
Here are some of the comments:
@leratoAZU laughed:
“That was a private school ‘Ngwazi’🤣”
@mn_terror said:
“Dinangwe ushaya ingwaza.”
@_BNSL said:
“😩 God will make you love music, but not give you the ability to show that love with your body.”
@SakhileMoleshe reminisced:
“Anticipation for a big night out on a Friday after watching SABC 1 with the whole country used to slap different? or is it just me?”
@ZandileClock joked:
“Can they expose you more and share other videos, please🙏🏾🤭 Kanti, you can get down like this🤭”
@DrJACKRA laughed:
“Signs were always there. Billionaire moves 🤣🤣”
@LenyoraBillium joked:
“Bathi, your dance moves are in cursive.”
@londani_t recalled:
“I only found out when I joined Twitter that Bonang did this show. My uncles enjoyed this show, and I was just watching along.”
Old video of Khanyi Mbau dancing at groove resurfaces
Sizwe Dhlomo isn't the only popular South African whose dance moves in a throwback video sparked chatter on social media.
Briefly News previously reported that a social media user unearthed an old video of a younger Khanyi Mbau dancing in a club, proving that she has always been an entertainer.
The video sparked the viral Khanyi Core Dance Challenge and a tribute from Grammy Award-winning South African musician, Tyla.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za