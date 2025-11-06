Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently showed off her cool dance moves in another trending video

The content creator recorded herself dancing to a Gqom track, and had social media buzzing to no end

Reactions to her dance moves were mixed, with the online community taking to the comment section to share their unfiltered opinions

Mihlali Ndamase's dance video had social media buzzing. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

South African content creator and influencer Mihlali Ndamase reclaimed her "hot topic" status when she trended because of her dance moves.

The controversial YouTuber filmed herself in a now-viral video, showing off her dance moves while vibing to a Gqom song.

Her video was reposted on 5 November 2025 by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who had since landed on Mihlali's bad side and has now made unverified claims about the YouTuber.

"Mihlali Ndamase dancing as if she don't be owing SARS R580 000 including interest."

The video shows Mihlali in a casual outfit, dancing to Final Dot's hit single, Vala.

The last time Mihlali flaunted her cool moves, she was accused of hiding a pregnancy after social media spotted her unusually large tummy in her dance video. And like the last time, she is once again the main topic of discussion.

Mihlali Ndamase danced to a Gqom song in a now-viral video. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Her latest clip arrived shortly after she made an epic return to YouTube following a months-long hiatus, and it's clear that fans have a lot more content to look forward to.

Online users discussed the influencer's dance moves and viral video, and they left nothing off the table.

Watch Mihlali Ndamase's video below.

Mihlali Ndamase's dance video gets Mzansi talking

Fans and the online community at large discussed Mihlali's dance moves in the comment section. Read some of their reactions below.

Sim66051 gushed over Mihlali Ndamase:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girl."

gojasintombi recalled:

"This just reminded me of that video of hers and Sticks. Oh, Mimi girl."

motherboarddoc said:

"Look at my wife."

nazzie__ wrote:

"I wish she could delete this horrible video."

Online users weighed in on Mihlali Ndamase showing off her dance moves. Image: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

As Mihlali's dance video gained traction, her feud with gossipmonger Musa Khawula also resurfaced.

Known for spreading celebrity gossip on social media, Musa has consistently targeted Mihlali by exposing details about her controversial relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe, insulting her family and compromising her safety.

In 2023, the gossipmonger accused Mihlali of physically assaulting him after he posted a picture with a large bump on his face. While she admitted to the attack, Mihlali further claimed that she "was not done," and online users believe that Musa may not have learned his lesson.

Koketso__ warned:

"She’ll beat you up again, lmao."

zanikgope said:

"Remember the beating she gave you?"

Krazi_J asked:

"Musa, didn't she beat you up you last time?"

Mapiwan63229832 laughed:

"Oh, she is so gonna throw those hands again."

Mihlali Ndamase stuns in before and after pictures

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared photos of the influencer before she became famous.

Along with other famous influencers and "baddies," we explore the ladies' once humble lives and vintage photos before they became public figures.

Source: Briefly News