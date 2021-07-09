End of an Era: Andile Ncube Sad About Canning of His "Baby", 'Live Amp'

Andile Ncube has shared that he is said after reading that SABC 1 is canning its Friday's music show, Live Amp

The TV presenter said that he is one of the creators of the show currently presented by Lamiez Holworthy and DJ Speedsta

The star mentioned that he was given a chance to create the programme back in the day after SABC 1 canned another music show titled One

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Andile shared that he is very sad to see his "baby" go. He shared a long story about how the show came about.

The star created the show after another music show he was presenting, One, was canned by the public broadcaster. According to ZAlebs, he replied to Phil's tweet:

"End of era! After ONE (the music show) was canned, as 1 of its presenters I was jobless, and the owner of Urban brew, Danie said to me, I'm keeping you on as an employee and your job is to come up with a new show to replace ONE."

The viewers of the show took to Andile's comment section to share their opinions on the canning of the lit show. Check out some of their comments below:

@AndyboiSA said:

"You and @bonang_m were on fire back in the days on the show Fire. This show introduced us to you guys. @liveamp is one of the best TV shows of all time. Thank you."

@mziwanele_langa wrote:

"MaA I thought of you when I saw that about LiveAmp. Usebenzile ndoda."

@bhekosok commented:

"But #LiveAmp bisi bhora mfwethu be honest with yourself. Such shows should change with times."

@makatla_mandisa added:

"You are a legend, you delivered."

AKA to perform on Live Amp's final season

In related news, Briefly News reported that reactions have flooded in from social media to the news that SABC 1's primetime music show Live Amp will be coming to a close. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Thursday posted a poster of rapper AKA, whom it has been announced will perform at the season finale premiere, with the message of the announcement of the show's upcoming last run.

"After a decade on air, SABC1’s primetime music show Live Amp is ending. The new season, themed The Last Dance, is its farewell run. The final season premieres this Friday, 9 July, at 7.30 pm."

A social media user @gopolang6 reacted to Phil's post:

"Moving the show from 9 pm was a bad move. LootLove & Warras were fire. But 7.30 pm while you have abo Gomora? SABC was taking chances."

