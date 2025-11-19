Pictures of Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas wearing her national costume were shared on X (Twitter)

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) shared pictures of Lyshanda Moyas' look in Thailand

Social media users weighed in with a cocktail of opinions, ranging from criticism, jokes and admiration

Pictures of Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas’ outfit triggered a heated online discussion. Image: lyshanda_moyas

Photos of Miss Universe Zimbabwe Lyshanda Moyas’ national costume sparked mixed reactions online.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Lyshanda Moyas, is one of the beauty queens vying for the Miss Universe title and crown at the 74th edition of the competition in Thailand.

The show, held on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, in Nonthaburi, Thailand, featured 122 contestants in elaborate outfits inspired by nature, culture and iconic national symbols, drawing loud cheers from a packed arena.

Photos of Miss Universe Zimbabwe's national costume trend

Zimbabwe’s public broadcaster, the ZBC, shared pictures of the outfit Lyshanda Moyas wore for the Miss Universe National Costume Show on its official X (Twitter) handle. The ZBC said Moyas’s costume design was a homage to the Baobab tree. According to the ZBC, the dress was crafted using the fibres from the baobab tree.

The post was captioned as follows:

“Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 has revealed her national costume, a striking artistic tribute to the iconic Baobab tree, a symbol of resilience, ancestry, and transformation. Titled ‘Born of the Baobab, Forged in Flame,’ the costume features fiery tones, sustainably crafted Baobab fibres, and a commanding silhouette inspired by the tree’s enduring strength and spiritual significance.”

See the photos below:

Social media reacts to Miss Universe Zimbabwe's national costume

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded the outfit and advocated for its designer to be awarded, others criticised it and suggested that the colours were a homage to Zimbabwe’s national flower, the flame lily.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lionheart_zw remarked:

“’Stranger Things’ was found shaking.”

@don_emeritus1 laughed:

“Ok. For a split second, I thought the Baobab was a part of the outfit. It is the background 🤝🤣Good luck.”

@Lelethu0603 requested:

“Please, can someone do her hair properly?”

@Lee_Ann_Cara suggested:

“The designer deserves an award for the creativity on that costume. It is a breath of fresh air into the True identity of Zimbabwe.”

@chuckstarbwoy said:

“Most Zimbabwean comment section you'll ever see. Let's pour some negativity there even though we have done nothing notable ourselves.”

@usiphoe criticised:

“There's too much going on, I think. I've never watched these, so I don't have an opinion.”

@btkuvarega advised:

“When talking about designs, please also acknowledge ‘The Designer.’”

@Lowkeysani commented:

“Looks a bit illuminati.”

Social media weighed in on Lyshanda Moyas’ outfit in Thailand. Image: lyshanda_moyas

