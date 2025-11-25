A man named Jordan applauded Springbok players Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

He noted that while the senior player could be the greatest South African captain of all time, the junior player was on his way to becoming a legend

Jordan's opinion caused many people to agree and disagree with who he chose to praise

A local man praised Springboks' Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Images: @sachgome10 / Instagram, @jordanpetersen_6 / TikTok

After watching the Springboks' winning match against Ireland, South African Jordan Petersen shared why he thought team captain Siya Kolisi was a living legend and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was on his way to becoming one. His controversial take invited many to share their opinions.

On 23 November, 2025, Jordan uploaded a TikTok video in which he stated that Sacha is the future of South African rugby. He acknowledged that lovers of the sport weren't the junior athlete's biggest fans and said that experience would get Sacha to where he needs to be.

Jordan also told people online:

"This post isn't about that. As he cut through the Irish defence, Siya was celebrating. Siya's hand was already up to celebrate. That is a leader. Siya Kolisi will probably go down as, people would argue, the greatest South African rugby captain of all time."

A man explained why he felt Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were some of the best Springbok players. Images: @siyakolisi, @sachgome10

Man's opinions spark a debate

Hundreds of internet users took to the comment section to express their thoughts about Sacha's performance on the pitch and Siya's leadership skills. While some people agreed with Jordan's opinions, others thought more Springbok players needed a shout-out.

@schalkswanepoel, who believed in Sacha's talents, stated:

"He isn't the future of South African rugby... He is the future of world rugby."

@marcellusarendse3 told the online community:

"For me, Canan Moodie was absolutely deadly against Ireland."

@mobyisaacs added with a laugh:

"Siya is one of the best, not the greatest of all time."

@desi_0027 shared their opinion under the post:

"The best part for Sacha's growth is that he is surrounded by great leaders who will talk to him about controlling his emotions and not letting his ego get in the way of talent. It wasn't Sacha's best game, but you just can't deny his talent from shining through."

@zee03280 asked Jordan:

"So, Siya is a great leader because he celebrated before the player scored?"

Jordan responded to the TikTok user:

"No. He's selfless. Doesn't seek the limelight."

@tamsin.de.la.harp said to the online community:

"I hate rhetoric that attacks any of our players. They're all excellent. Sacha is brilliant, but I also love Manie and Pollard. Can we stop ripping apart some of the best players in the world? They're our team. They're parts of a whole."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Jordan's account below:

