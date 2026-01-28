The late radio personality Darren Scott would have celebrated his birthday on 27 January 2026 and received a touching tribute from his ex-wife, Sarah-Kate Accetta

The model and beauty queen thanked Darren's followers for their support during the difficult time the family had faced

She also shared how she saw Darren in their two sons, sharing the unique ways they mirrored their talented and award-winning father

Despite being his ex-wife, Sarah-Kate Accetta wished Darren Scott a happy heavenly birthday. Images: @ECR_Newswatch, @sapeople

Source: Twitter

Sarah-Kate Accetta, the ex-wife of veteran radio personality Darren Scott, shared a heartwarming post wishing the late Hot 102.7 FM presenter a happy heavenly birthday. Darren would have celebrated his 62nd birthday on 27 January 2026, but sadly passed away on 27 May 2025 after a decades-long battle with stage 4 cancer.

February 2025 saw Darren announcing that the illness had progressed after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 1986.

In the tribute, which she posted on Facebook, Sarah-Kate, who held the Mrs South Africa 2015 title, spoke to Darren and told him that she had baked his favourite 'strawberry hamburger' cake, noting that their sons, Mark and Matthew, would enjoy it.

She then addressed the public and stated that while South Africa has "produced many remarkable radio legends," Darren was in a category of his own. She pointed out that he had easily glided between radio, television, news, sport, and music, adding:

"He was sharp, passionate, opinionated, curious, and relentlessly driven. He was, in my opinion, the absolute best, not only because of his extraordinary talents but because he never worked a day in his life. He lived out his dreams."

A grateful Sarah-Kate also thanked Darren's fans for donating to his BackaBuddy campaign during his treatment and said that it gave him more time with his sons in Dallas, Texas, United States, where she stays.

Sarah-Kate with her boys and new husband, network marketing coach Marc Accetta. Image: Sarah-Kate Accetta

Source: Facebook

Still talking about the boys, the mother shared that she saw Darren in them every day. With Mark, who is studying sports broadcasting at school, the stubbornness, intelligence, and fire were evident. Regarding Matthew, Darren's cheeky grin, the mischief, and the sparkle in his eye were hard to miss.

Darren Scott's love for his sons is evident in the pictures he posted online. Image: Darren Scott

Source: Facebook

Sarah-Kate concluded the post:

"Your legacy lives on in the boys who carry a part of you forward in their own unique ways. You are still very present in our home: on the fridge, in photos around the house, in the traditions, and in the stories we share about you.

I tell the boys all the time that you are still with us, just in a different way now."

Take a look at the touching tribute in the Facebook post on Sarah-Kate's account below:

