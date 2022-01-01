People of Texarkana in East Texas were stunned to walk out and find fish 'raining' everywhere

The incident left many netizens asking questions as they shared their experiences regarding the rare occurrence

The city's Facebook page tried to explain the phenomenon, noting it is a result of small fish being carried and 'resting' in the clouds

Locals of a Texas Town were left puzzled after discovering that it was raining fish everywhere.

Residents of the city of Texarkana in East Texas could not believe their eyes on Wednesday, December 29, when they realised fish were falling from the sky.

The event which lasted a few minutes saw residents comment on the City's Facebook page as they shared their experiences.

In an interview with Fox 8 News, one resident, James Audirsch, shared the moment he realised fish were falling, noting that he informed his friend immediately, who denied something like that would happen.

He then affirmed that it is not a joke, only to realise that they were falling everywhere.

The City's Facebook page even joked about the incident, saying 2021 was pulling tricks while also explaining the incident.

Not anything new

According to the post, animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water creatures like frogs, crabs, and fish are swept up in waterspouts of drafts that occurs on the surface of the earth.

These can travel for a while in a cloud, and eventually, they get released when the cloud releases water during rain, bringing the animals down with them.

According to People, the event is rare but similar incidents have taken place elsewhere.

