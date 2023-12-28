This woman was proudly showing off her man and her new whip, not expecting to get roasted like she did

Twitter user @qveenxbreeee shared a Christmas photoshoot picture which revealed her older man

People took to the comment section of the woman’s post to drop some heat on her being with an older man

One woman took to social media to show off her lux gift from bae on Christmas. It was the pictures of her and her man that got people talking, though.

People got jelly about the R1.8 Million Porsche this woman got from her older bae. Image: @qveenxbreeee

Dating older men, and now even women, used to be frowned upon. With the relationship arrangement being so common now, you almost don’t blink an eye anymore when you see it.

Lady flaunts lux Porsche prezzie

Twitter user @qveenxbreeee shared a Christmas photoshoot picture of her, bae and their fur baby alongside another snap of her and her new white Porsche Cayenne.

The man has a grey beared and looks as if her could be the gorgeous young womans grandfather, let alone her father. However, they look really happy and she is owning her choices. You do you, boo!

Take a look:

People have no chill on the sugar daddy

While the woman looks genuinely happy, people are having none of it. The comment section was on fire, and people had zero chill with their blatant comments. Some people tried to be polite about their questions but the words still stung.

Read some of the heat:

@_KingArii went in hard:

“Pop Pop did a good job, sis!!”

@someprettygirlm wants in:

“Give me your game card”

@Flossy_XI needed answers:

“Respectfully, what does a 60-year-old man have in common with a 23-year-old?”

@Getmoney2342 asked:

“Is that your father?”

Sugar daddy demands all his money back

Briefly News reported that one young woman took to social media with a predicament concerning her love life.

Twitter user @Ese7391 took to the bluebird app to ask for netizens' advice after her sugar daddy demanded all his money back from her.

“My sugar daddy is asking all his money back ngthini?” she wrote in the tweet.

