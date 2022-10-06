A South African lady took to social media to ask netizens for their advice concerning a personal problem

She only disclosed that her sugar daddy was asking for all his money back and asked peeps what to do

Netizens responded with their recommendations and solutions, many of which were quite hilarious

One young woman took to social media with a predicament concerning her love life.

Twitter user @Ese7391 took to the bluebird app to ask for netizens' advice after her sugar daddy demanded all his money back from her.

A lady sought advice from netizens concerning her sugar daddy.

“My sugar daddy is asking all his money back ngthini?,” she wrote in the tweet.

While she provided no context or details as to why the man did such, South African netizens provided advice and solutions as to how she could approach the matter. Many of the answers were quite hilarious, to say the least.

@_lxsxdx_ responded:

“Send him your obituary babe...play dead.”

@randy_rsa replied:

“Tell him your new sugar daddy says he must stop talking to you, and that he did not buy you that phone so he can talk to you.”

@Mmalenyalo_ commented:

“That's not a sugar daddy. That's a sour daddy.”

@KaraboKubjana replied:

“Tell his wife lmao.”

@enzeka1 said:

“Tell him you have the wife's number and you going to tell her.”

@thatswaziguy commented:

“Give him my number. Tell him this sugar daddy will pay you back.”

@ndamase_athi wrote:

“She probably cheated, old gents hate it when young women go back to their types and peers mabesuthi yimali... nature of women when broke wants to date rich and old gents but once she gets used to the lifestyle she starts noticing young handsome guys, hot guys then boom.”

