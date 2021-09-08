“Stinky Feet”: SA Shares Hilarious but Real Reasons They’re Afraid of Marriage

South Africans are sharing all the reasons why they're afraid of marriage

The comments follow an interesting question posed by Briefly News asking readers to share exactly why this may be the case

Social media users enthusiastically took to the comments section, posting their hilarious but valid responses

Mzansi has headed to the comments section detailing exactly why they might be afraid of marriage. Briefly News posed the interesting question on our Facebook page and received many interesting responses from our readers.

"What scares you about getting married and why?" wrote the publication.

South Africans are sharing what scares them most about marriage. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

For one person, marriage is like a death sentence and compared the wedding day to a funeral. Another person, however, is really enthusiastic about the big day and seems to be waiting for the right person.

Check out some of the interesting responses we received from readers below:

Edwin Tatenda said:

"The demand and loyalty of this other gender will humble you."

Thulisa Tafeni said:

"Being trapped in a loveless marriage... abuse and heartless in-laws."

Tshegofatso Mabilane said:

"When married couples fall out of love with each other and live as roommates. I'm scared that might happen to me. I don't want to be stuck in a loveless marriage."

Sydney Dire said:

"Choosing the wrong partner. I can not imagine the process of divorce plus innocent children will be involved."

Omuhle Gugulethu Zuma said:

"To be committed to that's person nje to cook for them to sleep with them all my life. I am just not ready for that."

Sifiso Dlamini said:

“Weddings are just funerals with cake.”

Anttonet Lele said:

"I'm not scared, I'm ready."

Celeste Smart said:

"Ironing, stinky feet, breath, snoring. Clutter and laziness. I come first!"

Malvern Matare said:

"These women are beating men nowadays."

Hilarious video shows groom mistaking another man for his wife at a wedding

In some more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a man sent guests at his wedding ceremony into a frenzy after picking a man as his rightful bride.

This was what played out during the couple's game in which one of the newlyweds will be blindfolded and is made to guess right the hand of his/her lover. The game usually comes to a halt when one of the lovers guess right the hand of his/her lifetime partner.

In an Instagram video shared by comedian and entertainer, Woli Agba who MCed the wedding, the groom mistook the entertainer's hands for his wife on two successive trials.

Guests burst into even louder screams when the wife came forward but the groom again failed to guess her hand right. The groom finally achieved success on the second successive trial with his wife's hand.

Social media users found it hilarious

@xrystalblack reacted:

"Olorun daddy ti yaawo you're mr Edwards's wife bayi."

@momcy_prettiest wrote:

"OMG ....I love the bride she's such a happy soul "

@smouchiey_christy said:

"This babe is full of life sha,Oyinbo man won't regret marrying her. I love her spirit"

@sammystitches4u remarked:

"The man no understand again ,daddy hand must be soft "

Source: Briefly.co.za