Hilarious Video Shows Groom Mistaking Another Man for His Wife at Wedding

A groom caused a huge stir on social media at his wedding after picking a man as his bride

This is as the man had initially failed to identify his wife's hand during the popular couple's blindfolded game

He had identified the man as bride twice before eventually guessing right his wife's hand

A man sent guests at his wedding ceremony to a lady into a frenzy after picking a man as his rightful bride.

This was what played out during the couple's game in which one of the newlyweds will be blindfolded and is made to guess right the hand of his/her lover.

The man failed to identify his wife twice Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @woliagba_ayoajewole

The game usually comes to a halt when one of the lovers guess right the hand of his/her lifetime partner.

In an Instagram video shared by comedian and entertainer, Woli Agba who MCed the wedding, the groom mistook the entertainer's hands for his wife on two successive trials.

Guests burst into even louder screams when the wife came forward but the groom again failed to guess her hand right.

The groom finally achieved success on the second successive trial with his wife's hand.

Social media users found it hilarious

@xrystalblack reacted:

"Olorun daddy ti yaawo you're mr Edwards's wife bayi."

@momcy_prettiest wrote:

"OMG ....I love the bride she's such a happy soul "

@smouchiey_christy said:

"This babe is full of life sha,Oyinbo man won't regret marrying her. I love her spirit"

@sammystitches4u remarked:

"The man no understand again ,daddy hand must be soft "

