Scenes from a recent traditional wedding that held in Imo state has sent social media into a mixed frenzy

In the viral video, the groom's friends turned things upside down as they not only rained the couple cash but stoned it on guests

Some big boys said to be friends of the groom also went as far as throwing wads of cash into the bush

A man's friends have caused a huge stir on social media with their display at his wedding ceremony.

Scenes from a video of a traditional wedding which was said to have held at Orlu LGA in Imo State captured big boys making cash rain on the couple.

The groom's friends stoned guests with cash Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

In the Instagram video shared by @instablog9ja, friends of the groom turned to guests as they stoned them with wads of cash.

A few others took to a nearby bush with a small number of persons following as they threw wads of cash into it too.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@loveli_leo said:

"Why are they throwing money inside the bush ????? Is that the new style ????"

@kemmykush_imo wrote:

"Too much of kanayo o kanayo n co movies is worrying me..was watching this with their soundtrack."

@gfreezle commented:

"Bush you must sha suffer to get this money, even free money na for bush you go pick am."

@topman_tech remarked:

"Congratulations to the couple , more wins!!!

"Also , You and I reading this , lots of congratulations will be ours before the end of the year."

@thegriiimreaper1 thought:

"Some of these ones when their siblings ask them for school fees they ll say they don't have."

Young couple gives people all the feels with wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of an elderly couple dancing at their son's wedding has gone viral with many applauding them for the wonderful display.

Parents are always proud of their children's achievements and weddings are one of the biggest events where parents celebrate and show off their kids.

In a video shared by their son, @veewilliams__, on Instagram, the couple took to the dance floor at the reception, dressed in all white, and did not disappoint. Williams' mom was the most aggressive one as she celebrated her boy's wedding with moves that delighted many.

The groom's dad did not want to steal his wife's shine and escorted her down the dancefloor with some chilled moves, but his wife was not holding back.

