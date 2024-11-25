A group of learners went above and beyond for an educator, leaving him in tears at the young ones' surprise

The clip went viral on social media, leaving many people in awe of the learners' grand gesture

Netizens loved the heartwarming video and rushed to the comments section, gushing over them

One thing is for sure with ama2ks, they surely know how to give and show love and appreciation to those who truly deserve it.

Pupils surprised their teacher with sweet gestures in a TikTok video. Image: @miss.b_999

Source: TikTok

Learners appreciate teacher's hard work

The sweet clip shared by TikTok user @miss.b_999 on the video platform shows a group of pupils taking their teacher into the classroom where the surprises awaited him.

When the educator entered the clip classroom, he was overwhelmed with joy by what the Learners did for him. They handed him a frame with his images, leaving him in tears at their heartfelt gesture.

They also handed him gifts and threw him a little party to thank him for his hard work and dedication to his pupils, who showed him appreciation. The video touched many people online and went viral, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the footage below:

SA loves the pupils' heartwarming gesture

Mzansi netizens enjoyed the wholesome moment displayed by the learners, with many raving over their sweet, grand gesture for their teacher.

User said:

"This is beautiful."

Ona Lesabe shared:

"The man who made me fall in love with Life Science wasn't only my teacher but a father. Shout out to Mr Mabote."

PearlMo added:

"This is how you know you’ve won at your profession."

Tiyani wrote:

"I repeat, teaching is a calling, not those teachers who will tell you you won't go anywhere in life."

UnderscoreRiri commented:

"I'm not crying, you are."

ZAZA expressed:

"A giant with a gentle heart. You have put a mark on their hearts."

Teacher moved to tears by pupils' heartfelt surprise

Briefly News previously reported that a group of thoughtful pupils went above and beyond for their teacher as they sweetly surprised him.

The educator, who goes by the handle @loyisosokhetye, was out of words when a group of learners walked in with gifts while he was teaching. This comes after the pupils learnt that the man had lost his mom.

Source: Briefly News