Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has denied any involvement in a tender fraud case

Chiloane allegedly received money from Pule Mabe following the conclusion of the awarding of a tender

Mabe appeared in court, charged with fraud, after his company won a tender to supply three-wheeled vehicles

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has denied any involvement in a R27 million tender fraud case that ANC senior member Pule Mabe is charged in relation with. Oupa Bopape.

GAUTENG - Another high-profile politician has found himself linked with a criminal offence.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has allegedly been linked to the fraud case involving ANC senior member Pule Mabe.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes that Chiloane received R185 000 from the R27 million Mabe, which is said to have been fraudulently obtained. The MEC has denied any involvement in the matter or that he is being investigated.

NPA say Chiloane benefitted in 2017

According to the Mail & Guardian, which saw information gathered by the NPA, Chiloane was expected to appear in court alongside Mabe and six others who were charged.

The MEC is alleged to have benefitted financially during his time as the City of Ekurhuleni’s infrastructure and transformation cluster coordinator.

During that time, Ekurhuleni was one of the beneficiaries of three-wheel vehicles supplied by Mabe’s company. Ekurhuleni ordered 70 of the 200 that Mabe’s company was awarded a tender to deliver. He then allegedly received the money over the course of 10 different payments.

MEC denies involvement

The MEC vehemently denied any involvement, saying he wasn’t even being investigated.

“My advice; ask the political leaders of the time. They can give you answers. As for me, I don’t know anything.”

“No one called me, and I am certain I am not being investigated. Secondly, I have never received any money ever from Mr Mabe in my entire life,” he added.

Pule Mabe granted bail

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Pule Mabe and his co-accused were granted bail after their first appearance in court.

The Former African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson and six others are charged with corruption, fraud and theft.

The six individuals are charged in connection with a R27 million tender, which was awarded to Mabe’s company.

