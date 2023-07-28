Popular South African rapper K.O has responded to the reports that he has ghostwriters writing lyrics for him

The star was reacting to a comment that suggested that he is like other artists who do not write their lyrics

The Sete hitmaker responded by saying he works hard for his music, from co-producing his beats to writing his lyrics

K.O has debunked the claims that he does not write his own lyrics. The rapper fired back at a fan following a recent interview.

K.O responds to claims he has ghostwriters

K.O recently made it clear that he does not entertain any disrespect to his name and craft. The rapper fired back at a peep who had claimed that he uses ghostwriters for his songs.

The rapper had a heated argument with a tweep who seemed to suggest he uses other writers to get lyrics for his songs. Mr Cashtime nipped that claim in the bud when he made it clear that he co-produces the beats for his songs and he writes all his lyrics by himself. He tweeted:

"What are you talking bout? Have you ever set foot in one of my recording sessions??? If your favs have ghostwriters doesn’t mean we all do. I personally source and at times co-produce all the beats I’m on, and write every rhyme I utter…. Y’all are hilarious."

Mzansi weigh in on K.O's argument with his fan

As expected, fans headed to the star's timeline to share their thoughts. Many said the top rapper should ignore the tweep.

@Tony_Bhasoni wrote:

"Sometimes big dawg sh*t like this ain't worth ur tym yaz! We got a show this weekend to rock! Ishlama siya yekwa someh!"

@Real_J_A_M_ said:

"Stop answering these clowns."

@mkhululi_simon added:

"What's going on with these amateurs over the internet posting some messages..."

