Singer Zahara has dedicated an emotional performance to all South African women

She passionately sang Umfazi ahead of her Zahara: The Healing Women Concert in September

Her online fans showered the songstress with praise and complimented her strength

Zahara celebrated Women's Day by belting a heartfelt performance of 'Umfazi' for her online fans. Images: @_anteye, @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara has tugged many hearts with her heartfelt dedication to all South African ladies.

Zahara sings Umfazi

The Loliwe hitmaker took to her Instagram to promote her concert and wish the girlies a good Women's Day. This is how she captioned the post:

"The strength of women cannot be compared to anything else in this world. I can’t wait to see you at the Zahara: THE HEALING WOMEN CONCERT at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena on Saturday, 23 September 2023 08:00pm."

She rendered an emotional performance in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Umfazi performance

Her army of online fans responded to the singer. Some were drawing strength from her, while others gave back in return. This is what the comments looked like:

@luzuko_yakayaka_cheerlegend said:

"I'm proud of you and your resilience in all circumstances, keep on going stronger."

@unathi_manitshana_charlie_ affirmed herself:

"Such a touching song. We really are imbokodo."

@innocentia_nobulali_koti commented:

"Her voice is anointed."

@khayambejeni had it on repeat:

"Played that song numerous times a few days ago. Salute mbokodo."

@ziziphoiyandadube said:

"I listened to this song this morning. Enkosi mntasekhaya."

@tshidisofaba declared:

"This is My MaMa Africa. Very talented since day one."

@kuhlez_ added:

"Yhuuuuu the voice I also love this song."

Zola Mhlongo's Women's Day video

In another story on Briefly News, TV personality Zola Mhlongo sent her followers an empowering Women's Day video.

Zola, who is also DJ Prince Kaybee's baby mama, posted the video amid his steamy video scandal with influencer Cyan Boujee. The DJ later denied his involvement.

She captioned the video with a powerful message written:

"You are everything and more! You are multidimensional and cannot be defined. Winds of change shall never dim your spark. You are power. You are woman."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News