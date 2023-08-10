Prince Kaybee furiously denied the allegations made by Cyan Boujee in a call with Inno Morolong

Cyan Boujee accused Prince Kaybee of being the man behind the video hitting the internet

Although she did not say that it was his voice on the video, netizens have assumed she said it was Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has revealed that he will sue Cyan Boujee after the shocking claims she made regarding the leaked adult video.

Prince Kaybee has denied even knowing Cyan Boujee and has distanced himself from the drama. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee talks to Inno Morolong and reacts to the adult video drama

Via her YouTube video, Inno Morolong shared the cell phone chat she had with Prince Kaybee.

In the call, Kaybee lashes at Inno, who also reported on the tea on her channel. He asks her what is going on, saying he has no tape with Cyan, let alone even know who she is.

"Inno what the f.... is going here?"

Kaybee then asks Inno if she knows Cyan on a personal level because he has no tape with her. Inno then suggests Cyan gets added to the call, but Kaybee said he does not want to talk to her.

"I don't want to talk to her, I'm suing her."

Cyan Boujee comments under Kaybee's Instagram post and slams him

The 15-minute tape caused a stir on Twitter after it got leaked. Cyan took to her Instagram page and said knows who the culprit was.

On Kaybee's latest Instagram post, she said:

"WHY DID YOU DO THIS TO ME??? FOR YOUR MUSIC PROMO? May God bless you."

Prince Kaybee focuses on his music amid social media buzz

Prince Kaybee finally released the remix for Gangnam Style, which received rave reviews from his fans.

He said the official drop would be announced soon, but the song is currently available on Soundcloud. Fans have given it a thumbs up, and some even commended him for ignoring the drama online.

Cyan Boujee says it is definitely Prince Kaybee who leaked the video

In a previous report by Briefly News, Cyan Boujee's private video went viral, and she caught wind of the buzz.

She took to her IG stories and accused Prince Kaybee of being the one who leaked it.

Source: Briefly News