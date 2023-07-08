Thuso Mbedu celebrated her birthday by reflecting on her journey and how she made it in Tinsel Town

The superstar achieved many great things in the past year, such as gracing magazine covers and starring alongside Hollywood legends

Both fans and friends from the industry threw her flowers and congratulated her on her winning season

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Thuso Mbedu reflected on her journey in the industry in her 32nd birthday post. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

One of South Africa's favourite actresses, Thuso Mbedu, celebrated her 32nd birthday by reflecting on her achievements and successes in the past year.

Mbedu, whose astronomical rise to superstardom is nothing short of astronomical, shared the screen with Hollywood giants like Viola Davis, has won awards and graced the covers of world-class magazines.

Thuso Mbedu's Instagram Post: A Birthday Reflection

The superstar shared an emotional and reflective post on her Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the post, she expressed gratitude for the people who have substantially impacted her life.

Mbedu achieved some phenomenal feats in the previous year.

Thuso Mbedu's Remarkable Achievements in the Past Year

She was cast in The Woman King alongside Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch last year.

She won the award for Outstanding Breakthrough Actress at the 23rd Black Reels Awards.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie at the 2022 Critics' Choice Television Awards for her role in The Underground Railroad.

She also won the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted at the Independent Spirit Awards.

She also graced the cover of Essence with The Woman King co-stars and made her fabulous debut at the 2023 Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

The stunning actress was also announced as L'Oréal Paris' spokesperson in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Click on this link to view the post.

Thuso Mbedu reflected on her year in her post. Image_ @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu's Co-Stars and Fans Wish Her a Happy Birthday

Netizens and celebrities alike came in droves to wish her a happy birthday.

Lashana Lynch waxed lyrical about Mbedu.

"I am grateful for your life, spirit and everything you've manifested for yourself. You deserve all of the things, Queen."

Refilwe Modiselle prayed that God continues to show her love.

"You are highly blessed and favoured."

Celebrity trainer Gabriela Mclain who worked with her on The Woman King expressed her love for the superstar.

"This year had your name written all over it! Cheers to many more."

Bonny_maphutse called her a ray of sunshine.

"Look at you lighting up the world!"

Ayanda_yowyoh_nzama said that she deserved her success.

"Ngithanda umoya wakho, akuve uphila nkosiyami."

Thuso Mbedu's TikTok Video Sparks Accent Debate

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that fans reacted to a TikTok video she posted on her account.

The stunning actress caused a stir after netizens picked up an American accent in her voice.

Some pointed out that she had only been in the US briefly, while another remarked that it was to be expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News