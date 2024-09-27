Sha Sha has released her much-anticipated song Ndawana featuring Sykes, and it is an Amapiano joint

The collaboration has received rave reviews so far, and fans are giving Sha Sha and Sykes their flowers

The talented Ampiano vocalist had been hyping her song before she even released it, and it paid off

Amapiano fans are in for a treat: Singer Sha Sha has dropped a new song! The star collaborated with Sykes on the song.

Sha Sha dropped her song 'Ndawana' featuring Sykes. Image: @ShaShaOfficial

Source: Instagram

Rave reviews coming through for Ndawana

Songstress Sha Sha has finally released her highly anticipated single, Ndawana, which features singer Sykes and music producer Kelvin Momo.

The Amapiano joint has received rave reviews so far from her fans, saying it is a banger. Sha Sha had been hyping her song before she even released it, and it paid off. She was on Instagram Live with her fans when she released it at midnight.

Leading up to the release, she wrote, "You know I can’t keep you’ll waiting any longer Ndawana ft @kelvinmomo_ & @sykes_sa is finally dropping at MIDNIGHT! I’m super excited."

"Ndawana is now available on all platforms 🚀🚀 Super excited about this one ❤️‍🔥😊❤️🌹 Let's take it to the top."

Mzansi gives Ndawana thumbs up

Reacting to the song, fans said it was a banger and lauded everybody who had worked on it.

@tichkames said:

"What a hit 🎯"

@ThaboTheBoy_ shared:

"Welcome back Sha Sha."

@Pride_Nomhle lauded:

"The rhythm, the vocals, the energy! #Ndawana is IT! Sha Sha is unstoppable!"

@Thabiso_kobedi3 shared:

"This is A Hit @kelvinMomo_ You 🐐."

@MakuniGanya mentioned:

"What a jam! Congratulations Sha Sha 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@va_happ stated:

"One of the queen 👑 of vocals in dis kantry."

@ThaboTheBoy_ said:

"I’m obsessed with #Ndawana! Sha Sha’s vocals + Kelvin Momo’s beats = perfection!"

@Sindiso01 exclaimed:

"Fire track 🔥!!! But We want an album and not this thing of dropping one hit and disappearing the whole year 😪 😤"

@amahle___ lauded:

"I can’t get enough of #Ndawana! This track is on repeat! 🔁 Sha Sha really delivered!"

Sha Sha on hardships in the industry

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sha Sha shared some wisdom on how to navigate the music industry and how to conduct yourself as an artist.

The Amapiano star encouraged people to be strong and should be able to stand up for themselves.

