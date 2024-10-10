Inno Morolong and Eva Modika Allegedly Offering Young, Hot Ladies VIP Tickets to Chris Brown’s Show
- Controversial socialites Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are allegedly offering VIP tickets to Chris Brown's upcoming concert in December to young, attractive South African women
- Concerns have arisen on social media, with accusations that the duo may be promoting exploitation and human trafficking
- Social media users expressed alarm, suggesting that their offers could lead to dangerous situations for vulnerable young women
Controversial socialites Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are allegedly offering VIP tickets to Chris Brown's much-awaited concert in December to young and attractive South African women.
Eva Modika and Inno Morolong's dodgy ticket offers
Popular club hostesses Eva Modika and Inno Morolong are allegedly looking to sponsor young women with free VIP tickets to US star Chris Brown's show.
According to Musa Khawula, the slay queens are willing to pay for platinum VIP Suite packages costing R11200 for two tickets for the willing ladies. The post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
"Looking to meet and socialize with 'important' men at the Chris Brown concert? If you are young, hot and beautiful; Eva Modika and Inno Morolong are looking to host you and your 'hot' friend at the Chris Brown concert on the 14th and 15th December 2024. The platinum VIP Suite Package costs R11200 for two tickets."
SA suspicious of Eva Modika and Ino Morolong's offers
Social media users have shared several concerns about the matter. Some accused the two stars of trying to pimp ladies to rich men at the concert.
@destinyzee commented:
"Yoh this sounds dangerous."
@MakaGti wrote:
"So we are just freely advertising prostitution and possible human trafficking? Just nje freely emini ka bha?"
@JackiePhamotse added:
"And so the trafficking begins."
@bad_option88 wrote:
"They have started already SA police should be ready, a lot of young gals will disappear after this."
Burna Boy under fire over Chris Brown's sold-out show
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Burna Boy's name popped up on social media timelines after reports of Chris Brown's show tickets selling out after just two hours. Fans mocked the Nigerian star, who allegedly had to cancel his show due to low ticket sales.
The internet truly never forgets. South Africans recently fired shots at Nigerian star Burna Boy after the news about Chris Brown's show. The US singer made headlines after selling out the biggest stadium in South Africa in just two hours.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.