Controversial socialites Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are allegedly offering VIP tickets to Chris Brown's upcoming concert in December to young, attractive South African women

Concerns have arisen on social media, with accusations that the duo may be promoting exploitation and human trafficking

Social media users expressed alarm, suggesting that their offers could lead to dangerous situations for vulnerable young women

Controversial socialites Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are allegedly offering VIP tickets to Chris Brown's much-awaited concert in December to young and attractive South African women.

Inno Morolong and Eva Modika are reportedly offering VIP tickets to Chris Brown's concert. Image: @evamodika and @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Eva Modika and Inno Morolong's dodgy ticket offers

Popular club hostesses Eva Modika and Inno Morolong are allegedly looking to sponsor young women with free VIP tickets to US star Chris Brown's show.

According to Musa Khawula, the slay queens are willing to pay for platinum VIP Suite packages costing R11200 for two tickets for the willing ladies. The post read:

"Looking to meet and socialize with 'important' men at the Chris Brown concert? If you are young, hot and beautiful; Eva Modika and Inno Morolong are looking to host you and your 'hot' friend at the Chris Brown concert on the 14th and 15th December 2024. The platinum VIP Suite Package costs R11200 for two tickets."

SA suspicious of Eva Modika and Ino Morolong's offers

Social media users have shared several concerns about the matter. Some accused the two stars of trying to pimp ladies to rich men at the concert.

@destinyzee commented:

"Yoh this sounds dangerous."

@MakaGti wrote:

"So we are just freely advertising prostitution and possible human trafficking? Just nje freely emini ka bha?"

@JackiePhamotse added:

"And so the trafficking begins."

@bad_option88 wrote:

"They have started already SA police should be ready, a lot of young gals will disappear after this."

Burna Boy under fire over Chris Brown's sold-out show

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Burna Boy's name popped up on social media timelines after reports of Chris Brown's show tickets selling out after just two hours. Fans mocked the Nigerian star, who allegedly had to cancel his show due to low ticket sales.

The internet truly never forgets. South Africans recently fired shots at Nigerian star Burna Boy after the news about Chris Brown's show. The US singer made headlines after selling out the biggest stadium in South Africa in just two hours.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News