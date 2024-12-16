Chris Brown's fans went viral after scrambling for his t-shirt, which he threw into the crowd following an electrifying performance at FNB Stadium

The US singer impressed with his Amapiano moves hit songs, and dramatic stage antics, including flying across the venue

Social media reactions ranged from hilarity to amazement, with fans and local celebs like Buhle Samuels and Cassper Nyovest praising his performances

Just when you thought you'd seen it all! A video of Chris Brown's fans scrambling over the singer's t-shirt has gone viral on social media.

A video of South Africans scrambling over Chris Brown's t-shirt has gone viral. Image: Scott Dudelson and Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown threw his T-shirt into the crowd after his electrifying performance. The US singer gave fans value for their money by entertaining them with his impressive catalogue, Amapiano moves, and even flying across the FNB Stadium.

A video shared on the micro-blogging platform X by @PrincessKoto01 shows the Superhuman singer taking off his t-shirt and throwing it into the crowd at the end of his performance. Watch the video below:

Fans react to SA fighting over CB's concert

Since his arrival last week, Chris Brown has been charting social media trends. Fans have been praising him for his performances, and some local celebs, including Buhle Samuels and Cassper Nyovest, have been fangirling over him.

Reacting to the video of concertgoers scrambling for his t-shirt, Mzansi shared hilarious comments.

@Inenekazi1 said:

"Someone's man is fighting over Chris Brown's sweaty t-shirt."

@lerato_vicky commented:

"Bathong, that man in between😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@vp_pash added:

"A perfect example of everybody gets a piece lol"

@Rikhojam commented:

"Yooo, even gents up in there fighting for the shirt?? Where have amahloni gone?"

@Penelope_Mph0 added:

"😂😂😂😂this is so wild and amazing at the same time. You have to love South Africans 😆😆😆😆"

DJ Maphorisa reacts after performing at Chris Brown concert

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa couldn't hide his excitement after hitting the stage at Chris Brown's concert.

The long-awaited Chris Brown concert not only united thousands of the singer's most loyal fans but also brought together some of South Africa's biggest musicians.

