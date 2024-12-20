A hilarious TikTok video shows how a father immediately springs into action whenever he hears the neighbours arguing

The footage captures the dad standing on top of bricks to peep over the wall, showing his dedication to drama

Social media users related to the post, with many sharing similar stories about their own family members' nosey habits

A man posts a video of his nosey dad peeping over a wall to spy on his neighbours during a fight that goes viral. Images: @kemas_jr0 Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a father's comedic response whenever there's any neighbourhood drama has left Mzansi in stitches.

The video revealed what seemed to be a well-practised routine. As soon as voices rise next door, the father smoothly executes his reconnaissance mission, carefully positioning his makeshift observation post using bricks near the wall to get a better view of the other side.

Content creator @kemas_jr0 exposed their father's amusing habit with the caption:

"This man doesn't know he is getting too old for all this 😂😂"

A daily routine

The text in the video shows that this isn't a one-time event - it's become such a regular habit that the family now expects to find Dad in his surveillance spot whenever the neighbours start arguing.

Watch the video below.

Viewers share similar stories

The relatable content had viewers confessing their guilty habits and family members' nosey tendencies.

@Ivanka warned jokingly:

"Until the newly built fence collapses on his head 😹"

@NAYA🤍 joked they found a family connection admitting their investigative spirit:

"If they do dna test, na he might be my real papa😭😂"

@blessing ejegwa confessed to making neighbourhood drama a family activity:

"Me and my husband 😁 I give up cos' in the night when my husband bends down in the front of the door and I climb the toilet seat just hear our neighbours😁😁"

@WEB suggested, advocating for better eavesdropping infrastructure.

"He's never too old to do what makes him happy... Free the man, next time drop a ladder or create something he can relax on for the gist."

@Ozeiza related their husband's similar interests:

"Your dad and my husband are on the same WhatsApp 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

