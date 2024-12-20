A young man's risky decision to swim in a crocodile-infested river left his family members rushing to the riverbank in panic

The viral video shows family members confronting him about his dangerous behaviour after he swam out safely

TikTok users found humour in the situation despite its serious nature, with some jokingly suggesting he needed professional help

A man jumping into crocodile-infested waters has his family panicking. The video goes viral on TikTok. Images: @lulubash4 Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a man's dangerous swimming stunt has left Mzansi both amused and concerned about his risky behaviour.

Dangerous river dive

TikTok user @lulubash4 shared footage showing a young man performing stunts in a river known for its crocodile population. The video captures concerned family members rushing to the riverbank, desperately trying to convince him to come out of the water.

According to the creator who was replying to @buresjr, this wasn't his first dangerous swim attempt:

"Eish, there is a time a batileng gonwela, just that it was not captured as no one expected this, but he managed to swim out, irile a boella labobedi, I nearly mess myself 😭😭"

Watch the video below.

The notorious Chobe River

The Chobe River, known for its large population of Nile crocodiles, is one of Africa's most dangerous waterways.

These predators can grow up to six meters in length and are known to be extremely territorial. Local authorities have repeatedly warned visitors about the dangers of swimming in these waters, as the river has been the site of numerous crocodile attacks over the years.

Mzansi's reactions

The video sparked various reactions from viewers, with many finding humour in the situation despite its dangerous nature.

@Gold's commented with amusement:

"Ha bona batho😂"

@RindowK couldn't contain their laughter:

"😂😂😂 I can't stop watching this Lesley!"

@Mhondoro Ngezi offered an interesting observation:

"Crocodiles don't come close to noise."

@kego.www questioned his mental state:

"O sharp motlhogong??"

@Franco014 stated:

"Lesley is a problem 😂😂😂"

@Sterkfontein Psych Hospital humorously added:

"Lesley we are looking for you 🫵🏾"

@Esrom Setho predicted:

"Lesley will be a problem this December 😅"

